The 2020 Super Bowl was a family affair of Corden.
During Super Bowl LIV, James cordenparents Malcolm Corden Y Margaret Corden completed the for Cats star for a special segment in The Late Late Show which aired during the Monday night episode. Taking viewers behind the scenes before the big game, James's enthusiastic parents were glad to dive into the fun and even met some special guests along the way.
Starting with the NFL experience at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Cordens tested their soccer skills with a series of interactive exhibits. First, they had a friendly capture in the makeshift field and then took some souvenir photos. After a quick lesson with the cheerleaders of the Kansas City Chiefs, Malcolm and Margaret headed to Wilson's football show, where they collected a personalized souvenir for James. Holding a soccer ball with the night host's face in the chamber, Margaret exclaimed: "It's so realistic. This will probably cause me much less conflict."
Back in the field, Malcolm took James's soccer ball to the end zone and showed his kicking skills. "I love you son. I am very proud of you," he told the ball before throwing it to the field. "But you never cleaned your room when you were a child."
While they were examining the NFL store, the Cordens found themselves with the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ. Chark. After congratulating Chark on a great season, the duo proposed that his new touchdown song should be "D.J. Chark, doo doo," referring to the popular children's song "Baby Shark."
Then, the adorable parents met Demi lovato, who was preparing to interpret the National Anthem. Doing everything possible to find out how long the "Anyone,quot; singer's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; would be to ensure the bet he had made, Malcolm joked: "If it's more than 2 minutes, just relax."
After their meeting with Demi, Malcolm and Margaret met at the press conference of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, which took place hours before they presented their memorable halftime show. Seizing the moment, Malcolm asked the singer of "On The Floor,quot; to sing while playing the saxophone, offering his services for the halftime show if necessary.
To the delight of James's father, Jennifer sang the chorus of "Jenny From The Block,quot; while playing her saxophone, before saying, "It's a little low, you're in the wrong key."
Before heading to the stadium to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers fight in the Super Bowl game, Malcolm and Margaret put on their shirts and met some of the fans.
As they headed to their seats, they stopped DJ KhaledDJ's stand and released some albums with the Grammy winner. And, they even met Michael Strahan who was in the field making his own pregame reports.
Encouraging the audience team during the game, James's people finally met on the field when J.Lo and Shakira took the stage. After watching the performance of the singer of "She Wolf,quot;, Malcolm turned to Margaret and said: "It's Shakira and her hips don't lie. And neither do mine." Feeling a little bitter because J.Lo declined his tone to play the saxophone during his performance, he added: "Yes, it's fine, but he could have had me there."
Watch James's parents, Malcolm and Margaret, face Super Bowl LIV in the fun video above!
