The 2020 Super Bowl was a family affair of Corden.

During Super Bowl LIV, James cordenparents Malcolm Corden Y Margaret Corden completed the for Cats star for a special segment in The Late Late Show which aired during the Monday night episode. Taking viewers behind the scenes before the big game, James's enthusiastic parents were glad to dive into the fun and even met some special guests along the way.

Starting with the NFL experience at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Cordens tested their soccer skills with a series of interactive exhibits. First, they had a friendly capture in the makeshift field and then took some souvenir photos. After a quick lesson with the cheerleaders of the Kansas City Chiefs, Malcolm and Margaret headed to Wilson's football show, where they collected a personalized souvenir for James. Holding a soccer ball with the night host's face in the chamber, Margaret exclaimed: "It's so realistic. This will probably cause me much less conflict."