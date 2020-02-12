No Darrell Waltrip, no problem? How Fox's 2-man NASCAR Cup broadcast booth will work with Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon

%MINIFYHTML46ec22a603684f4f5954ae840450fd1b11% %MINIFYHTML46ec22a603684f4f5954ae840450fd1b12%

Darrell Waltrip's retirement last year after nearly two decades of convening NASCAR Cup races from Fox's broadcast booth left the network with three key problems. They all belonged to the big question by 2020: how would Fox replace it?

One: not many former drivers who have won three or more Cup championships were waiting to analyze the races on television. Two: there were no retired drivers who impacted NASCAR as vocally as Waltrip as a driver for three decades. Three: No one could provide the entertainment brand that Waltrip delivered for 19 years as an announcer.

"When you put all that together, it's a pretty impossible task," Mike Joy told Sporting News during a telephone conversation when asked about Fox's discussions about how to replace 73-year-old Waltrip, and called it a cooperative process. ".

"The more they talked about it, the easier it was to see it: & # 39; Let's not try to reinvent that wheel. Let's move it in a slightly different direction & # 39;".

That new address has Joy, 70, in a place he has not been since he called Formula 1 races for Fox with analyst Derek Bell in 2000; a place where the network has not ventured in its 19 years of history broadcasting NASCAR Cup races. Joy and analyst Jeff Gordon in 2020 will form Fox's first two-man stand for Cup broadcasts.

"We know it will be different," Joy admitted. "We don't know if it will be better. We want to broadcast the best possible transmission. But we don't have to replace a Darrell Waltrip."

With all due respect to Waltrip, and deserves a ton for such a thriving broadcast race, there are reasons to believe that Fox's new approach will really lead to a better viewing experience.

Joy said her goal is to "let the transmission breathe a little more." With only Gordon providing an immediate analysis to complement Joy's comment, in theory, the viewer should be able to digest the information properly and completely without being invaded by further analysis.

Gordon, after all, tends to present his analysis passively and relaxed. However, there is no doubt that the 48-year-old man who has called Fox Series races since 2016 can continue to provide insightful information in an improved role. It doesn't hurt that Gordon, who retired from the races in 2015, is not far from the track.

Of course, this two-man cabin configuration also comes with unique challenges.

"In a three-man cabin, there is always one person talking or two people talking," Joy explained. "The third person is free to reload and work on the following story; continue the conversation or move in a new direction.

"In a two-man cabin, you really don't have that luxury, because you're having a conversation, but you're also trying to find where you're going next. In a two-man cabin, we're much more focused on the call of the race and we don't look for other stories. "

To alleviate those concerns, Fox will rely on additional analysis by Jamie McMurray. The recently retired driver will watch the races from Charlotte's study of the network, Joy called it "a 10,000-foot view,quot; of the action, and will comment. He will be joined at Charlotte Larry McReynolds, the long-time Fox broadcaster who will again provide information on the career trends and strategy of the team, basically the transmission team leader.

That team of commenters will be complemented by pit reporters Matt Yocum, Jamie Little, Vince Welch and Regan Smith. Michael Waltrip (Darrell's younger brother) will also be available for his typical pranks.

Fox tested this setup during the Busch Shock last week at Daytona, the annual Cup Series show run that takes place a week before 500. If that broadcast is an indication, the network in 2020 It is prepared to achieve an ideal combination of comments. , analysis and reports with the desired breathing room in the middle.

Joy cannot lose the value of that practice, since she can remember a time when the preparation of the transmission was not so simple.

"In the days of CBS, when all we transmitted was Shock, Duels and 500, during practice sessions, Buddy Baker and I went out and sat in the infield inside curve 3 in a car," Joy recalled, referring to the time. before Fox obtained the transmission rights of the NASCAR Cup Series from 2001. "A car would fall down the final stretch and we would say: & # 39; Oh, that is so and so & # 39;". This is how we would learn what all the changes were and who is in each car. We had no representatives in the air to prepare. "

Now, Joy and the rest of the transmission team have eight warm-ups, so to speak: Shock, Duels, pole qualification and five Cup practice sessions, before millions tune in to watch Fox's presentation of the biggest race of cars.

In 2020, those adjustments are vital when Fox enters his twentieth season broadcasting NASCAR Cup races, and does so without Darrell Waltrip for the first time.

But with Joy and Gordon leading an even more complete and agile transmission, the network is on the right track.