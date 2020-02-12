Nissan & # 39; s Armada offers luxury and utility in a large family vehicle

%MINIFYHTML9842af0e6e2dffc43fa97041794080ae11% %MINIFYHTML9842af0e6e2dffc43fa97041794080ae12%

By 2020, the Nissan Armada continues its legacy as a true family vehicle prepared for adventure, offering comfortable seating for up to eight and flexible cargo space for your things.

With the best 390 standard horsepower in its class, an advanced 5.6-liter Endurance V-8 and a sturdy body construction that provides strength and durability, Armada also offers the best trailer in its class of up to 8,500 pounds when it's properly equipped. The pair has a power of 394 foot-pounds.

There are four versions available, either in rear-wheel drive or on all four wheels. The prices of models with two-wheel drive are: SV, $ 47,100; SL, $ 54,900; Platinum, $ 60,530; and Platinum Reserve, $ 65,030. Four-wheel drive adds $ 3,000.

A new 22-inch tire package ($ 2,250) brings 22-by-8-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels and 14 spokes with all-season tires. Heated exterior mirrors are now standard in all ornaments.

The Endurance V-8 is combined with an advanced seven-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift control, downward speed adjustment and manual shift mode. The ASC shifts to a low gear according to the slope of the road, using engine braking to reduce the frequency of manual braking.

Armada has an aggressive stance with a bold V-shaped grille, standard low-light LED headlights, high halogen lights and LED daytime running lights, preserving the energetic and energetic image of the previous generation, with an updated style.

The front fenders feature functional air intake vents. Anti-glare side mirrors with heating and memory have puddle lights. Bold combination lights on the back include LED taillights.

My Navy Platinum was Super Black, with a Platinum Reserve package ($ 4,500) that added 22-inch, 14-spoke wheels, Platinum Reserve outer plate, dark chrome grille and door handles, dark chrome plated back plate finish, electric heating and dark folding. chrome side mirrors with turn signals, premium two-tone leather seats with contrast stitching, open pore wood tones and black quartz interior details (gloss black, center console and console) and Platinum Reserve interior plates .

The black and brown interior was elegant, with black padded seats and rear inserts, center console, dashboard and armrests on the doors. The seat cushions, head restraints, seat backs, top door panels and center console were brown. The wide wood-paneled panels on the board and the upper door added an extra touch of elegance, reminiscent of an old-school hall. The backrests of the front seats and the second row were engraved with Platinum Reserve.

A welcome light package ($ 395) illuminated the area under and around the vehicle by pressing a button on the key ring or the entry button. The light faded in and out with the ceiling light when the door opened. Stainless steel protection plates with illuminated Navy logos ($ 390) illuminated the entrance and protected the front thresholds.

The interior was spacious, quiet and comfortable, with folding captain chairs in the second row ($ 450) with easy entry for the third-row folding bench with 60/40 split. The package added a padded center console with ornaments in wood tone. The third-row folding bench folds completely on the floor for additional cargo space. A large moon roof with sloping front panels and sliding rear panels provided plenty of natural light and / or ventilation when desired.

The interior of 2020 Nissan Armada. —Nissan / TNS

An automatic dual zone temperature control system with microfilter included "curtain,quot; ventilation in the second row to distribute cold air to each seat. The heated and cooled front seats, the heated steering wheel and the second-row heated seats were standard.

The second row had A / C controls on the back of the front console, along with seat controls, sockets and volume controls for the standard DVD family entertainment system with 8.0-inch monitors on the front headrests, ports USB and HDMI, two wireless headphones (with three surround modes; cinema, music and games) and remote control. Headphones and controller are stored under the rear center console.

One of my favorite features in the smart rearview mirror, which uses a high resolution camera on the back of the vehicle to project an image on an LCD monitor integrated into a standard rearview mirror. By simply pressing a switch, the driver can choose a traditional rearview mirror or expanded field of view, which also "removes,quot; interior obstacles such as cargo or head restraints for better visibility.

A Bose audio system with 13 speakers compatible with AM / FM / SXM / MP3 / CD / WMA / HD radio and auxiliary sources, with rich and realistic sound reproduction. Nissan navigation with real-time traffic information from Nav Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (three-year test) were standard.

Nissan Connect Services with SiriusXM technology (navigation, security, entertainment and communication) uses a multi-touch control screen or voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant in the vehicle or remotely. With security as a concern, hands-free text messages and the Bluetooth hands-free phone / audio transmission are standard.

Passengers had access to five USB ports, two single-charge, three charging with an iPod dock, and three 12-volt and one 120-volt outlets.

The acoustic glass on the windshield and the front side windows, along with the windshield design, helped keep the cabin quiet to enjoy the music and entertainment of the backseat, even the conversation.

Configured for seven passengers, storage options included nine cup holders, four bottle holders, front and rear door storage pockets and third-row side trays, storage of the cargo area under the floor and eight tie down hooks load.

An electric liftgate facilitated the loading of the cargo area. With all seats in place, 16.5 cubic feet of space is available. Folding both rear rows opens 95.4 cubic feet of cargo space.

A standard Rear Door Alert was activated if a rear door was opened before driving the vehicle and was not reopened at the end of the trip, reminding the driver with visual and audible alerts to verify the rear seat.

Safety features and driving aids include intelligent frontal collision warning, intelligent cruise control and intelligent distance control, automatic emergency braking, intelligent lane intervention and lane departure warning, intelligent blind spot intervention and warning Blind spot, rear view monitor and intelligent surrounding vision monitor (an extra set of "eyes,quot; for recoil, parking or narrow off-road trails) and intelligent backup intervention.

The construction of the area body with front and rear deformation zones, bonnet folds and safety stops, power absorbing steering column and high-strength side door protection beams work with side impact air bags mounted In the seat and side impact curtain mounted on the roof airbags with roll-over sensors to protect the head and form a protective barrier around the occupants in case of an inevitable collision. Armada also has a vehicle security system and a vehicle immobilizer system.

The windshield wipers with rain sensor and the defrosting of the windshield wiper, together with the Dynamic Vehicle Control with Traction Control and the Active Brake Limited Sliding, were useful during the inclement weather encountered during my test period.

My Navy had four-wheel drive in all modes with automatic / 4H / 4LO modes by switch transfer. A trailer hitch receiver and trailer trailer prewiring were standard. An 18-inch spare was stored under the cargo area, along with change tools. A package of carpeted mat / cargo mat added $ 355.

The Navy with four-wheel drive is rated for 13 miles per gallon in the city / 18 on the highway / 15 combined. Driving mainly on the highway, I averaged 16.6 miles per gallon.

Nissan Armada Platinum is an impressive large vehicle with a lot of flexibility for passengers and cargo. Comfort and safety are the main considerations, with a lot of technology to achieve both.

However, I found some of the infotainment technologies less than easy to use. A study period would be needed for efficient long-term use.

Options totaling $ 6,090 and destination charges of $ 1,395 raised the delivery price of my Armada Platinum Reserve 4WD 2020 to $ 71,015.