Nicki Minaj talks to Sexy Dancers for approaching husband Kenneth Petty in NYFW

The Trinidadian rapper and her husband are among the attendees of the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 fashion show in the Big Apple, where Miley Cyrus walks the runway.

Nicki Minaj Let it be known that Kenneth Petty is her and only her. The Trinidadian rapper and her husband attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 fashion show in New York on Wednesday, February 12, and she didn't like how the dancers during the fashion show got too close to Kenneth, so she criticized them.

The moment was recorded in his Instagram Live session, while Nicki filmed the dancers performing their movements. A dancer approached his table, which caused the rapper "Bang Bang" to say: "You better get away from my man, I know!" and let out an evil laugh Despite the warning, the dancers approached Kenneth, who apparently had no interest.

Then, Nicki turned the camera to another dancer and said, "Shit, you better move," letting out an evil laugh again. But the dancer seemed to ignore her and walked away when Nicki said, "I know you just massaged my husband's back."

Nicki was obviously joking in the video, and most of his followers noticed it, as they found it fun. Tyga He even said: "They need a reality show as soon as possible hahaha."

To attend the Marc Jacobs show, Nicki served with a mini dress with floral print and puffy sleeves. He complemented the outfit with a yellow bag, knee-high boots and various jewelry stores, and tied his black hair in a low, neat bun. On the contrary, Kenneth chose a very simple look with a hoodie and pants.

Nicki also turned to his Instagram account to share several images of them in the program, including a video that showed the lovebirds kissing.

In addition to Nicki, another celebrity who was present at the Marc Jacobs show was Miley Cyrus. However, instead of sitting in the front row as the rapper "Starship", the former Disney student walked down the track and closed the show with a black top with pants.