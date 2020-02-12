Newly displaced Syrians face crowded camps and bad weather | news from Syria

Idlib Province, Syria – As soon as he heard reports that Syrian government forces were moving towards his hometown of Saraqib, Muadh al-Ahmad decided to flee.

"We knew what was coming. Families did not want to be buried under the rubble of their own homes, so we got up and left," the 34-year-old told Al Jazeera.

According to al-Ahmad, the city in northwestern Syria quickly became a "ghost town,quot; in the few days that preceded the attack by Syrian government forces against the city, backed by Russian and Syrian fighter jets.

"We left in an endless flow of trucks and cars that were heading towards the unknown," al-Ahmad said. "I can't imagine that the day of judgment is different," he said.

"Russian and Syrian warplanes were in the skies, pointing to everything that moved, even to people leaving their homes," he added.

He now lives with his young family at the Atma camp, one of the many camps for displaced people along the border between Turkey and Syria. He told Al Jazeera that the biggest fight was the harsh weather conditions, with winter temperatures dropping below zero.

"We are exposed to freezing temperatures without even a heater or fuel to keep us warm. In most places, humanitarian aid and NGOs are nowhere to be found."

According to the United Nations, Air and land attacks displaced approximately 100,000 people from their homes in the last week. SSome 700,000 people have fled northwestern Syria since December, when the Syrian government launched its last offensive in the region when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad tries to regain control of the entire country. The UN has described displacement as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the almost nine-year war in Syria.

The massive flight occurs amid clashes between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed rebels that have become almost total conflict in recent days.

In the last military escalation, Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers on Monday, which sparked a military response that Ankara said reached dozens of Syrian government objectives. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday He said Turkey would attack al-Assad forces "anywhere,quot; if more Turkish troops were injured.

Much of the fighting in recent days has focused on towns and villages controlled by the rebels around the M5 strategic road.

Aid organizations say they are struggling to deal with the thousands of displaced people who move to camps near the Turkish border (Muaath Hussein / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Painful, humiliating & # 39;

Ahmad al-Khader, who was displaced from his home in Maaret al-Numaan in January, said fleeing was a "painful and humiliating experience."

Without a car of his own, he and his wife Souad, 59, had to spend "up to the last penny,quot; to pay a truck driver who transported them along with hundreds of people to the nearest safe area in the northern suburbs of Aleppo, said. Al Jazeera

When the couple arrived at IDP camps along the borders, they said there were no tents to take them.

"We live in an abandoned store cold and wet," said the 68-year-old man, who complained about having to live on donations. "We have to accept charity to stay alive," he added.

Like other internally displaced people Al Jazeera spoke with, al-Khader complained about the cold weather that seized the region and said charities could not provide warmers or warm clothes.

"Without heating or fuel installations, our elderly bodies are exposed to extremely low temperatures at night. I'm not sure we can stand it for much longer," he told Al Jazeera.

The war has dispersed al-Khader's family throughout northwestern Syria.

"After my three children and their families were pushed away from the corners of northern Syria, I didn't imagine anything could be worse.

"But seeing my house and everything I owned on the ground was simply heartbreaking," Souad said, remembering how the Russian and Syrian fighter jets attacked his neighborhood.

"In a matter of minutes, everything was gone. We had nothing to take with us."

Humanitarian aid organizations have She complained that the deterioration of conditions since the beginning of the month has left them struggling to cope with the thousands of people who move to internally displaced persons camps along the Turkish borders.

& # 39; On the streets & # 39;

Omar Hussein, 29, who was displaced from his home in Atarib, in the western countryside of Aleppo, was unable to find shelter for his wife and two children in the internally displaced camps along the Turkish borders.

"When we finally reached the western suburbs of Idlib, the situation along the borders was even more devastating than what we left behind," Hussein told Al Jazeera.

Hussein said he left Atarib on Saturday after Syrian government planes bombed the city, dropped barrel bombs and fired heavy artillery and missiles.

"Within hours, entire neighborhoods had been cleaned and thousands of people were expelled from the streets in freezing temperatures," he said.

"When we arrived at the camps, they were full of displaced people," he said. "We couldn't find a single store for the night," he added.

However, youUnlike others, who were left without shelter, Hussein said a local family welcomed him.

"If it weren't for these good people, my wife and young children would have been frozen in the street," he said.

"But we are some of the lucky ones. Thousands of people have no shelter," he said. "Why can't the world hear us cry?"

Omar Youssef reported from the province of Idlib. Arwa Ibrahim reported from Doha.