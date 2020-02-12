New trainers of the Minnesota Vikings expose their philosophies – Up News Info

– The changes within the Minnesota Vikings have been more internal. They presented the new positions of the coaching staff on Tuesday and their philosophies.

It has been a low season trying to keep me stable. First, put Gary Kubiak in charge of the offensive as an offensive coordinator. Step one, discover the gap between your team and a Super Bowl team.

"We're trying to evaluate that right now, see how we improve. That starts with me. How can I improve for the players, the coaches improve offensively for the players, and then, when they come back here in two months, we can introduce that and tell them: "This is how we believe we can move forward,quot;? "Kubiak said.

The most interesting combination is defense. Andre Patterson has been with Mike Zimmer for years, returning to train at the university. It is not big on cutting edge technology. He is, however, great in teaching blackboad.

"Many young people, if the power in this building is cut off and the computers shut down, they are done," Patterson said. "All I need is a marker and a fat board."

Adam Zimmer, son of head coach Mike Zimmer, is moving from a position of coaches coach to co-defensive coordinator. He understands that he will be examined because he is the coach's son. And hope it helps to understand the head coach.

"It's good. We have a great relationship, excellent communication. You know, it was an adjustment at the beginning when we were in Cincinnati, but we've been doing it for seven years, so I know how to approach him, I know how he thinks and I think we have an excellent working relationship, "Zimmer said.

Then there is the man who will advise the defense in a position of superior leadership. Dom Capers will assume that role, whatever that role is still a bit murky.

"It's a tough and aggressive team defense style," said Capers. "To be a good defense, there are times that you have to be selfless here or there, you know, in each position, and I think we have that kind of player."