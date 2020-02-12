New Hampshire Primary Elections: Updates and Live Results

The most recent Up News Info News poll, published on Sunday, indicated that only 39% of New Hampshire voters had definitely made a decision, and only 59% of those who had decided are excited about their chosen candidate.

"I go to the shower and think one thing. I get out of the shower and think about something else," Mary Atwell of Bedford told Up News Info News. "I think this time is very difficult. And I voted in many elections."

The retired and member of the Bedford Democrats has seen Pete Buttigieg in person three times, along with Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker. He is currently hosting a Warren volunteer. "I leaned toward Pete. But then I worry a little because he is young." She paused. "I like some of Elizabeth Warren's proposals. It's hard."

Gerri and Ron King have been hosting presidential candidates in their home since 2004. In this election cycle alone, the couple received a dozen White House candidates in their living room.

"When Obama was at our house, we sent photos to our friends outside the state. Our friends thought we had bought it," Gerri King laughed.

"They don't have the stage character while they are standing in your living room," said Ron King. "On the stage of the debate, you always get the speech speechless. At home, you don't understand that."

Recognized for his intimate house parties, New Hampshire offers its small group of six-figure voters a seat in the front row and a huge role in the election of the party's candidate, although sometimes that seat is on the neighbor's carpet .

"There is something special about a person sitting on the floor in the living room, asking a question. It's different from a big place," said Ron King.

When the first elementary votes were counted after midnight, from Dixville Notch, Hart & # 39; s Location and Millsfield, Amy Klobuchar was ahead, with 8 votes. Mike Bloomberg managed to get three written votes from Dixville Notch. He is not on the ballot here.

By Wednesday, New Hampshire voters universally acknowledge that their turn in the spotlight will end. "After Tuesday, we are stung by liver," joked Gerri King.