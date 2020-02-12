New documentary claims that Tupac Shakur is alive and well

A new documentary 2Pac: The great escape of UMC, says the legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur, faked his own death and now lives with a tribe of Native Americans in New Mexico. Page Six reported on the documentary that states that the rapper was informed of a blow in his life when he arrived in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Rick Boss told KTNV that Shakur was given enough time to put twice as many corpses in the car of Suge Knight, the owner of Death Row Records, who then finished at the University Medical Center.

The chief claims that Shakur was taken to New Mexico in a private helicopter where he lives with the Navajo tribe. The rapper allegedly decided to live with them because the authorities could not walk on their land without authorization.

The chief told the television station that it was not a "wild fantasy,quot;, these are facts that he learned through his intimate connection with the rapper's inner circle. Anyway, the questions remain unanswered, including the way Tupac's body ended up in the hospital.

In addition, Boss says he knows men close to Shakur, including G-Money and Snoop Dogg, and adds that his father knew the rapper's mother through his ties to the Black Panther Party.

In addition, Boss states that Shakur's family knows the movie and also agrees with the title, suggesting that everything must be true. Suge Knight, who was also in the car on the night of the shooting, had once shared theories that his friend and business partner might still be alive.

Although Boss has managed to convince some people of the existence of Tupac, other people, including Richard Garcia, the actor who plays the rapper in the next movie, still don't believe it. Garcia told the aforementioned television station that the legend of Tupac will live through the lives of others.

Ad

Garcia added that Tupac's mother was right, Pac lives through the memories of those who knew him and fans who still appreciate his music to this day. Tupac Shakur was shot dead in September 1996, about a year before The Notorious BIG was shot dead.



Post views:

one