NeNe Leakes fans insist that they should have their own television show. People say they look happier when they are not in RHOA

Fans of NeNe Leakes continue to insist that he should leave the RHOA series forever. Last week he didn't appear on the show, and his fans went crazy.

They said they would watch the show only when she returned. NeNe also generated some interesting rumors lately, and fans are now convinced that he is preparing to sue RHOA.

This was after she revealed that Lisa Bloom, the famous lawyer, is now part of her team.

NeNe recently had a great touring moment with his comedy show, and fans told him he looks much happier when he's out of RHOA.

‘Thank you, @chefroble for coming to our comedy show and showing love. PHILADELPHY and VEGAS until February 22 and March 21. Take your ladiesnightoutcomedy.com tickets, "NeNe wrote in his post.

A fan told the RHOA star: "NeNe, you look so happy when you're not on the show, Sugar!"

Someone else said: ‘Why didn't they show your comedy tour on the show? I know you had a show at the same time as the trip to Toronto. This would have been silly to see. "

Another of NeNe's fans said: "Keep it moving, ma'am … don't let anything stop you!"

Someone else wrote: ‘@neneleakes Please film the best parts and buy on Netflix. For those who cannot go out to see the show. I'll pay to stream it on Netflix. "

Another follower said that NeNe definitely needs his own program: ne @neneleakes you need a program called a best friends club. You @marlohampton @ lexisis1 and @ porsha4real ".

In other news, NeNe recently shared a video with Angela Bassett, who has an extremely motivating and inspiring message.

It is more than obvious that NeNe hints at the RHOA series and the women who appear on the show.



