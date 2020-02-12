NeNe Leakes fans beg him not to obscure his star demanding RHOA

NeNe Leakes told his fans that it's great to have good friends in the right places, and he shared a photo where he is with some of these friends. Check out the photo below.

"It's good to have good friends in good places @ kha.ya_ @divojb @jamikathelawyer," NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: "Nene is basically showing everyone that this program is not their only source of income and that is all."

Another follower asked him not to sue RHOA: "There is a season for everything. And unfortunately, his season for the Real Housewives of Atlanta is over. It seems that he is continuing his course, do not obscure his Star by trying to sue them to continue as he begins. it still shines brightly. "

Another supportive friend told NeNe: “ Girl with your network of friends, you should carry out a great reality show, also bring Phaedra and Kim and Vicky and Tamra along with your circle of sisters, it could be bigger than You're doing now, let the world see Baby, we don't all like the badly edited brave version.

Another sponsor said: fuerte Stay strong, Nene, stay positive, oh, and that Cynthia you said we don't know we see her now! Much love Nene❤️, "and a fan posted this:" You are a lady. I hope to meet you one day. God bless and keep living your best life. "

Another commentator wrote: "And life goes on … Mrs. Neneleakes very happy to see you happy," and one follower said: "Real friends, trusting you is the best, you look great Nene @neneleakes."

Just the other day, NeNe impressed his fans with a video with Angela Bassett, who has an extremely motivating and inspiring message.

It is more than obvious that NeNe hints at the RHOA series and the ladies in the program. Fans support NeNe more than ever.



