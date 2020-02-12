Natalie Portman reacts to the criticisms of Rose McGowan about her Oscar dress, and accepts that she is not "brave"

%MINIFYHTML58248e030478b3a42de20f23e8c919ab11% %MINIFYHTML58248e030478b3a42de20f23e8c919ab12%

The star of & # 39; Black Swan & # 39; responds to the accusation of Rose McGowan that she is & # 39; an actress who plays the role of someone who cares & # 39; after she appears at the Oscars in a dress with the names of the directors.

Natalie Portman He is not the one who turns a blind eye to criticism. Shortly after Rose McGowan He described her as "an actress who plays the role of someone who cares" in response to the protest layer she used for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the "Black Swan"Star issued his own statement that addressed the violent reaction.

According to the first "Charmed"Actress, the Oscar winner accepted that" it is incorrect to call her "brave" for wearing a garment with women's names. "He continued," Bravo is a term that I associate more strongly with actions like those of women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last weeks, under incredible pressure. "

"The last few years have seen a flourishing leadership opportunity for women due to the collective efforts of many people who have been calling the system," the 38-year-old continued. "The gift has been these incredible movies. I hope that what was thought of as a simple nod to them does not distract their great achievements."

"It's true that I only made some films with women. In my long career, I only had the opportunity to work with directors sometimes. I made short films, commercials, music videos and films with Marya. Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer , Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and I. Unfortunately, the unmade movies I've tried to make are a ghost story. "

Benjamin Millepied's wife then listed the challenges that female films have to overcome in order to study, finance independently, distribute and even be recognized for their achievements. Despite the obstacles, he declared: "So I want to say that I have tried and will continue trying. Although I have not yet succeeded, I hope that we are entering a new day."

Portman drew attention on the Oscar 2020 red carpet on February 9. She was wearing a Dior dress with an embroidered cape with the names of the disheveled directors, she told The Los Angeles Times: "I wanted to recognize women who were not recognized for their amazing work this year in my subtle form."

The "Jackie"The actress's fashion statement, however, earned her criticism, including one from McGowan, who turned to Facebook to speak against her." Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her & # 39; protest & # 39; of Oscar, "he wrote." The type of protest that becomes rave reviews of the mainstream media for their bravery. Brave? No, not by much. More like an actress who acts like someone who cares. How many of them do. "

"I find that Portman's type of activism is deeply offensive to those of us who really do the work. I don't write this out of bitterness, I just write out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk," he said. The 46-year-old actress explained the reasons for her disapproval. He also criticized Portman for hiring a single director under his production company.

"I am pointing to [Portman] because you are the last of a long list of actresses who are playing the role of a woman who cares about other women," McGowan continued. "There is no law that says you need to hire women, work with women or support them. Of course, you do. But I'm saying stop pretending you're a kind of champion for something more than for yourself."