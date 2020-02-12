nasscom: Nasscom calculates revenue growth for fiscal year 2016 at 7.7% to $ 191 billion for the IT sector – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML654fe9723ae9e9768b392cda4d60340111% %MINIFYHTML654fe9723ae9e9768b392cda4d60340112%

The Nasscom industrial agency has projected revenue growth of 7.7 percent to USD 191 billion for the IT sector in the current fiscal year. The industry agency last suspended a practice of more than two decades of forecasting revenue growth, citing the changing dynamics of the industry and, consequently, did not offer its annual growth target for fiscal year 20, rating it as "a philosophical change as the landscape changes."

Addressing the media at the annual Nasscom leadership forum here on Wednesday, Nasscom President Keshav Murugesh said that "revenue from the software industry and business process management will be reduced by 7.7 percent to USD 191 billion. "

Murugesh, who is the executive director of WNS Global Services Group, also said that during the year to date the industry has added 2 net lakh jobs, bringing the total workforce to 4.36 million.

%MINIFYHTML654fe9723ae9e9768b392cda4d60340113% %MINIFYHTML654fe9723ae9e9768b392cda4d60340114%

It should be remembered that in fiscal year 2010, he had predicted that the business process management and information technology services industry would grow to 9.2 percent.

%MINIFYHTML654fe9723ae9e9768b392cda4d60340115% %MINIFYHTML654fe9723ae9e9768b392cda4d60340116%

"Instead of collating a number, we believe that having a perspective would be better. We are not sharing the number as a philosophical decision," said then Nasscom president Rishad Premji.

The industry faces significant risks in the way of increasing protectionism and lack of talent, he said, adding that global uncertainties revolve around trade wars and the rise of protectionism.