NASCAR 2020 calendar: dates, television channels, start times of all Cup races

The calendar of the NASCAR Cup Series for 2020 is notable simply for the massive changes that have been made and will continue to be made. Several races have changed the dates for 2020, creating a schedule change that will surely impact how the champion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup is decided.

The biggest change when it comes to the Cup Series playoffs, many say, is the fact that Daytona's second date on the calendar is now the last race of the regular season. An event as unpredictable and open as the last chance for teams to reach the playoffs is a formula for the chaos made for television.

Among the other major changes, which are detailed below: Pocono Raceway hosts a double game in June: a race on Saturday and another on Sunday. Homestead-Miami Speedway no longer hosts the race for the championship; Now Phoenix Raceway gets that honor. The Bristol night race is now a playoff race. The Brickyard 400 is now the showcase for the July 4 weekend of the series.

"Fans and the industry in general have expressed their desire for radical changes in the schedule, and the 2020 list is a reflection of our efforts to meet that feedback," Steve O, executive vice president and director of career development from NASCAR. & # 39; Donnell said when the calendar was announced last March. “These changes are the result of the unprecedented consensus building with our race tracks and transmission partners; something we hope to continue until 2021 and beyond. "

Below is the full schedule of the NASCAR Cup Series for 2020, including start times, television channels, radio stations and winners of each race.

NASCAR 2020 calendar

Date Career Track Start time television channel Radio Winner February 16th Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 pm. ET Fox MRN – 23 of February Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox PRN – March 1 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN – March 8 FanShield 500 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN – March, 15th QuikTrip 500 Honor Folds Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET Fox PRN – March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – March 29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – 5th of April Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – – – – – – – – April 19th Toyota 400 owners Richmond Raceway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – April 26 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – May 3 NASCAR Cup race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 9 (Saturday) NASCAR Cup race in Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 16 (Saturday) All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET Fox PRN – may 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 7th FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 14th Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – June 27 (Saturday) Children free 325 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – June 28th Worry-free weather warranty 350 Pocono Raceway 3:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – July 5th Big Machine Vodka 400 in the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET NBC IMS radio – July 11 (Saturday) Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – – – – – – – – August 9 400 Energy Consumers Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 16th Go bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 23rd Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 29 (Saturday) Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBC MRN –

NASCAR 2020 calendar: playoff races

Date Career Track Start time television channel Radio Winner September 6 500 south Darlington Track 6 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – September 12 (Saturday) Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – September 19 (Saturday) Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – September 27th South point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – 4th of October Alabama 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN – October 11th Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC PRN – October 18 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC MRN – October 25 Texas 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – November 1st NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN – November 8th NASCAR Cup Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBC MRN –

Changes in the NASCAR race calendar for 2020

Below are the main changes to the NASCAR Cup 2020 Series calendar compared to previous seasons.

– Phoenix Raceway hosts the race for the championship, marking the first time since 2002 that the Cup will end its season in a place other than Homestead-Miami Speedway.

– The Homestead & # 39; s Cup Series date moves to spring (March 22), which makes the Dixie Vodka 400 the sixth race of the season instead of the last.

– For the first time in the modern era, the Cup Series has a double title on the calendar. Pocono Raceway hosts the Kids Free 325 on Saturday June 27 and the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350 on Sunday June 28.

– The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona, which had been a staple in early July on the Cup calendar, is now the end of the regular season. It is scheduled for August 29.

– The Southern 500 in Darlington, one of the most prestigious races on the calendar, is now the first playoff race. It is scheduled for September 6.

– The famous Bristol night race, which had previously run in August, is now a playoff race scheduled for September 19. It will be the first postseason court race.

– The Brickyard 400 moves until the weekend of July 4, replacing Daytona at that point in the schedule.

– The first night race of the season is … Martinsville? The short track that recently installed lights gets its first 8 p.m. ET start time on May 9.