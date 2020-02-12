Myles Garrett of the Browns reinstated by the NFL, eager to leave the Mason Rudolph helmet incident behind

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and has joined the active Browns list.

The star defensive end received an indefinite suspension after removing the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him with him during a fight in the last quarter of Cleveland's 21-7 victory over Pittsburgh on November 14 . He missed the rest of a 2019 season that the Browns finished 6-10, a campaign that cost coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey their jobs.

Garrett, the first general selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, was told that he would have to meet with the commissioner's office before making a decision on his reinstatement.

After meeting Roger Goodell on Monday in New York, Garrett will be able to connect with the team and join the Browns for off-season activities in April.

"We welcome Myles to our organization with open arms," ​​said Andrew Berry, executive vice president of football operations and general manager of the Browns. "We know that he is grateful to be reincorporated, eager to leave the past behind and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to his strong positive presence as a teammate, player and person in our community." "

A selection of Pro Bowler and All-Pro from the second team in 2018, Garrett has recorded 30.5 catches in his three seasons in the league.