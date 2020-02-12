Mya tied the knot secretly in December!

%MINIFYHTML7e466d851900e5731886fbe1e04b9dbf11% %MINIFYHTML7e466d851900e5731886fbe1e04b9dbf12%

It seems that congratulations are for Mya, since it seems that she is now officially someone's wife.

TMZ He obtained the first photos of Mya in her wedding dress. The wedding reportedly took place in Seychelles, and a source close to the singer told the site that the intimate wedding ceremony took place in December.

It is not clear who Mya's wife is seeing, since she has not publicly announced their relationship. However, she looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress while posing on the beach. This is Mya's first marriage.

Recently, Mya appeared on the VH1 reality show "Girls Cruise,quot; with other musicians. Lil kim and Chile from TLC. In the program, the ladies took a Caribbean cruise while embarking on a new brotherhood trip. They were also on the show Pretty Vee, B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Charly & # 39; Char ’Defrancesco.

The Grammy-winning singer is quite active on social networks and shares certain parts of her life with fans. Whether it's the multiple shows he performs around the world, or if he's offering some healthy eating tips. This news about their marriage is definitely a surprise for everyone.

Look at Mya in her beautiful wedding dress here.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/02/12/mya-secret-wedding-dress-marriage-married-seychelles/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94