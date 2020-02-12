My fight for an education in Kashmir administered by India | Children's rights

Each year in Kashmir administered by India, thousands of students begin the academic year with the hope that this time things will be a little better, a little more normal. We go to our classrooms determined to appreciate every minute we are there and take everything as quickly as possible, since we never know if we can return the next day.

After all, thanks to the endless violence and oppression, we barely attended school. Unlike many of our classmates in other parts of the world, going to school most days of the year is not a certainty for us.

%MINIFYHTMLfcd027bb47048474dc99a71bd2268a0d11% %MINIFYHTMLfcd027bb47048474dc99a71bd2268a0d12%

In March 2019, when I started the new school year as a Class 12 student (the last year of high school), I once again expected the best. I was happy to return but aware that an escalation in violence can shorten the academic year at any time. My friends were as nervous as me. Trying to laugh at our worries, we joke about the possibility of another "rest,quot; starting soon.

In a few months, our jokes came true.

On August 5, we had a biology exam. I didn't feel I was properly prepared for it, so the night before I prayed for something to happen that would cause the test to be postponed or, better yet, canceled. Of course, I had no idea what was going to happen. If I had, I would have taken 100 more tests to stop it.

The next morning, my father woke me up and told me that the Indian government had discarded article 370, the article of the constitution that gave our region a special status and protected its demography.

I can't remember what I did that day. All I remember was thinking: "What will happen to us now?" In the following days, everyone presented their theories about our future. Each imagined scenario was more bleak than the previous one. We could not discuss our future with anyone outside our immediate neighborhood: Internet was closed, telephone lines were cut and curfew was imposed.

I told myself "just wait until Eid is over,quot;. The Muslim religious holiday would take place within a week, and I naively thought that once that had happened, life in Administered by India Kashmir would return to "normalcy,quot;, or at least to a state that could be considered normal under military occupation.

I was wrong.

Eid came and left, but our situation did not change.

I imagine that being a 17-year-old student in class 12 is not that easy anywhere in the world. "You must,quot; get good grades. "You must,quot; secure your place in a good university. You are repeatedly reminded that the grades you get in class 12 affect the type of university you will be admitted to and, therefore, your future. I know that these are common concerns of adulthood. But last year in Kashmir administered by India, I had the additional pressure of being a prisoner in my own home.

I wanted to study, but the closure made it almost impossible to do so. The schools were closed, the schools were closed and, of course, the opportunities for online study had disappeared. Thanks to the total blackout of communications, I could not even seek the guidance of my teachers or the support of my friends.

Besides, I was worried about my friends. I didn't know if they were okay and I had no way of checking. Had any of them been arrested? Delicate?

My parents were also suffering. I had never seen them so devastated and under such pressure. They were worried not only about the events that were happening around us, but also about my future. They were so desperate for me to continue my education that they roamed our neighborhood looking for a teacher who could help me.

Nor could they communicate with my brother, who was studying in New Delhi at that time. When we finally got in touch with him, he told us that he had not been able to concentrate on his studies either because he had no idea of ​​the fate his family had suffered at home.

At the end of September, I heard the front door of our house open, and then familiar voices. When I looked out the window, I saw my friends whom I hadn't heard in almost two months, standing there. I ran barefoot. They told me to prepare as our school had decided to continue with our internal practical tests that would contribute to our final exams.

Then, in October, the School Board of Education Announced that schools in Kashmir administered by India I would continue with the annual exams without any relaxation in the study program. This meant that although my school could only complete 30 percent of the Class 12 curriculum before the end of August, we would be examined in the entire curriculum in November.

I was angry and upset.

Clearly, the officials who made this decision did not care if we could pass these exams. They didn't care if we learned something. The only thing that worried them was the number of students who would take the exams. They wanted everyone to attend as if nothing had happened to be able to boast in the media that everything had returned to "normal,quot; in Kashmir administered by India.

I could do nothing but try to learn the curriculum in the short time that remained.

I spent the month before my exams at my grandmother's house to study without distractions. There was so little time that I read some chapters for the first time the day before the exams began.

On the first day of exams, there were hardly any buses available. Since everyone was forced to use private vehicles, the traffic was intense and many students could not arrive on time at the test sites. The authorities turned a blind eye to the problem. No one was given extra time, and some students were forced to start writing their exams almost half an hour late.

We were all ready for failure, but nobody cared.

Things did not improve in the following days. It started to snow and there was no electricity for a week. It was so cold that I could barely hold my pen.

When I expressed my annoyance for all this, my father said something I will never forget.: "Get used to it, things will be like this from now on."

Despite all this, we did the best we could. Officials didn't say much about our performance or the obstacles we faced, but they boasted of the high attendance rate for exams.

In the eyes of the authorities, Kashmir students are nothing more than tools to keep the farce of normalcy alive. They don't care about our education, our well-being or our future. They think that simply by forcing us to take exams, they can convince us and the world that we are receiving education. But we are very aware of our reality. We know that what they are trying to sell as "normal,quot; is quite the opposite.

But despite all the obstacles that are presented to us, we are aware of our power and our potential. We know that whatever you do, you cannot change the fact that we are the future of this land.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.