MWC: Mobile World Congress can be canceled, GSMA to discuss the issue – Latest news

The GSMA telecommunications lobby will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona after several renowned withdrawals due to the outbreak of coronavirus, an industry source said on Tuesday.

The MWC, scheduled for February 24 and 27, is the largest annual meeting of the telecommunications industry, with companies that spend millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books.

The global event was endangered after the outbreak of coronavirus, which so far has killed more than 1,000 people, mainly in mainland China, caused the withdrawal of US technology and large telecommunications companies such as Cisco Systems Inc, Sprint Corp and Facebook Inc.

Several companies ranging from NTT Docomo and Sony Corp of Japan to US chip makers Intel Corp and Nvidia had already withdrawn from the four-day international telecommunications conference that attracts more than 100,000 visitors.

In addition to concerns about the impact of the epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier Tuesday about a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

The cancellation of the event would be a great blow to the capital of Catalonia.

The congress usually grants a $ 500 million increase to the local economy as delegates go to the Fira fairgrounds, wine and dinner contacts and cross Barcelona by taxi.

GSMA, which represents 750 operators and 350 other companies in the mobile industry that range from Germanys Deutsche Telekom to Huawei in China, is the congress host.

Its board is made up of 26 leaders from some of the largest telecommunications groups in the world and is currently chaired by Stephane Richard, CEO of Orange, the largest telephone company in France.

In the case of a complete cancellation of the event, the financial responsibility of the organizers may depend on whether the Spanish government changes its health advice on the coronavirus.

Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, told reporters on Tuesday that there are no public health reasons for the event not to take place.

Illa added that on Wednesday additional health measures related to the CMM could be announced. GSMA did not respond to requests for comments.

