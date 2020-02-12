Most recent weather: Hereford off | Racing news





Hereford is out

Hereford has left Wednesday's meeting after the course did not pass a morning inspection.

A precautionary control was scheduled at 8 am, with the terrain described last night as heavy and "impossible to track in a couple of areas."

The morning inspection was advanced, and the scheduled seven-run national hunting card was canceled shortly after 7 am due to an area of ​​false terrain.

Thursday's meeting at Clonmel has become the last to succumb to the bad weather this week.

The seven-run card was canceled on Wednesday morning, after more rains on the track.