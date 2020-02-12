Moffat County triumphs in strong performance over Aspen – Up News Info

The Moffat County Bulldogs easily handled the Aspen skiers by a score of 60-23 on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML69cfad0b80767183efd9bee6b0644c5a11% %MINIFYHTML69cfad0b80767183efd9bee6b0644c5a12%

Aspen was the leader in scoring for Maeve Mcguire, who scored eight points. Amy Amaya had a productive night, scoring eight points.

In its next games, Moffat County will stay at home and play in Middle Park, while Aspen will travel to play Cedaredge.

Moffat County has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.