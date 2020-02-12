Mobile World Congress in Barcelona canceled for fear of coronaviruses – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML740e4da6b1175ce8ae32db4116e5342111% %MINIFYHTML740e4da6b1175ce8ae32db4116e5342112%

BARCELONA: The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual meeting of the telecommunications industry that attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, ​​was canceled on Wednesday after a massive exodus by the exhibitors due to fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bowing to the inevitable, the GSMA telecommunications association organizing the meeting said it had canceled the event from February 24 to 27 despite the guarantees of local and national health officials that it would have been safe to hold it.

"The GSMA has canceled the MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the concern about travel and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to celebrate the event," said John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA organizer, it's a statement.

The announcement followed a crisis meeting of the GSMA board, after its hand was forced by the withdrawal of European members, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, BT and Nokia.

Spain's Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications operators that has not announced its withdrawal, said Wednesday night that "it understands the decision of the GSMA to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020 due to the situation generated by the coronavirus."

He said he would always support Barcelona as the host city of the Mobile World Congress.

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, said earlier that she wanted to send a "calm message,quot;, insisting that the city was ready to organize the event, while Spanish health officials reiterated that there was no reason to suspend the MWC .

The World Health Organization, a UN agency that leads the response to the coronavirus crisis, had also asked in vain for calm.

"There is no evidence at this time to suggest that there is an extended community outside of China, so WHO is not asking for large meetings to be canceled," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Geneva in Reuters.

However, that did not alleviate the concerns among leading exhibitors that precautions would be insufficient to stop the virus, which has spread beyond China's borders to two dozen countries.

"Bringing people together and connecting them: that's what Telekom represents. This is also what the Mobile World Congress represents, the & # 39; class meeting & # 39; of our industry," said Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges, on LinkedIn.

But he said that large meetings of people with many international guests pose a particular risk: "Taking this risk would be irresponsible."

The Chinese contingent in the CMM has been 5,000-6,000 in recent years, which makes the event particularly vulnerable given the outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 1,100 people in the Chinese continent.

The GSMA said host cities and partners respected and understood their decision, adding that they "will continue to work in unison,quot; to organize next year's event.

Hoffman and Colau will hold a joint press conference on Thursday.

Due to the large scale of the CMM, with delegates filling hotels and restaurants in Barcelona and causing the city's fairgrounds to explode, postponement was never a realistic option, sources said.

On the hook



The terms under which any insurance contracted by the GSMA would pay would pay a final decision, industry sources and insurance experts said. This is unlikely to happen unless restrictions are imposed on public meetings in the country for health reasons.

"Where there is no prohibition and companies make their own commercial decision, I cannot see that the market is paying," said Edel Ryan, who is on the Special Risks team at the Marsh JLT Specialty corridor, before the GSMA decision .

The main Chinese exhibitors, led by Huawei, adhered to the plans to attend until the last moment, ordering the personnel at risk to isolate themselves beforehand and drafting replacements from other places to organize event stands and host customers.

The GSMA had banned attendees from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the outbreak of coronavirus began, and demanded that others demonstrate that they had been out of the country for at least two weeks before the event.

Coronavirus has proven to be contagious even when people who have contracted it are asymptomatic, which means that people who attend may not even realize that they could infect others in the MWC. Keeping track of meetings and movements through the commercial land of Fira and the city of Barcelona of any person who later proves positive would be a difficult task.

