NEW YORK – Major League Baseball went ahead with the planned changes in its rules for this season, including the requirement that a pitcher must face at least three batters or finish the half inning, unless he is injured.

The changes were agreed by MLB and the players association on March 8, subject to the study of a joint committee. The minimum of three batters will begin in the spring training games on March 12.

There were 2,162 pitching appearances of three batters or less last year, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, but 1,471 of them ended with the end of half-inning or a game.

The active list limit will increase from one to 26 from the opening day until August 31, will be reduced from 40 to 28 until the end of the regular season and will return to 26 for the postseason. Each team can have a maximum of 13 pitchers until August 31 and during the postseason, and 14 from September 1 until the end of the regular season.

Two-way players who have at least 20 innings thrown or 20 games started in a designated position or batter with at least three plate appearances in the previous season may pitch without counting against the pitcher's limit of that game. For this year, a player can use 2018 or 2019 to meet the requirement.

What had been a 26th player for certain double games during the day and night until August 31 will become a 27th player in those situations, and that player will not count against the pitcher's limit.

Position players are prohibited from throwing until the ninth inning unless the player's team wins or loses for six or more races when he takes the mound.

The list of injured and the minimum withdrawal period for pitchers will increase from 10 days to 15, an effort to curb the use of relievers by teams throwing pitchers between seniors and minors. There is still a seven-day concussion IL.

Managers' time to challenge a play with a video review was reduced from 30 seconds to 20.

MLB did not say if it would continue with its right to cut the breaks between entries from 2 minutes to 1:55.