Minnesota weather: storm system to mark the beginning of light, cold snow below zero for the rest of the week – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An Arctic front is pushing Minnesota, bringing cold temperatures and messy snow, blowing, according to Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for most of western and southwest Minnesota on Wednesday from 6 a.m. at 6 p.m.

The storm system will reach the Twin Cities by mid-morning on Wednesday, without going through the morning journey. And it will be out of state for the night trip.

Things will get ugly out tomorrow. We don't expect much snow (most will see less than an inch), but the wind will blow at 40 mph. This will cause fading conditions in green (and possibly blue) shaded counties. pic.twitter.com/IOfsIJPniU – Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) February 11, 2020

Snow totals will appear to be less than an inch across the state, but high winds will drag it everywhere, creating dangerous conditions on the roads. The winds will also give way to very cold air, which will remain for a few days.

Wind Chill warnings and warnings will be in effect for much of southwest and central-western Minnesota from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

By Thursday morning, similar temperatures across the state will be between minus 20 degrees and minus 40 degrees, with the Twin Cities at the "warmer,quot; end.

The cold wave will be almost a memory for Saturday, when temperatures will rebound at 30 degrees, with a couple of very light snow showers.