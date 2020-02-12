Minnesota ranks fourth in the nation for property damage due to frozen pipes – Up News Info

Minnesota ranks fourth in the nation with the most property damage due to frozen pipes in 2019.

According to State Farm Insurance, Minnesota experienced a total of $ 12.3 million in frozen pipe damage last year, with an average of $ 13,000 per insurance claim.

Classifieds above Minnesota were Illinois with $ 45.6 million, New York with $ 23.9 million and Michigan with $ 23.3 million in damages.

Many homeowners could be threatened by property hazards due to the arctic temperatures that plague Minnesota this week. If you lose your water supply, the first thing you should do is call your city.

State Farm recommends these tips to prevent frozen pipes: