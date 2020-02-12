Minivan driver slows down after falling for a woman in East Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The authorities posted a safety video of a violent accident of outrage and escape in which a minivan crashed into a woman at a crosswalk in East Hollywood on Tuesday morning and then left.

The 50-year-old victim was crossing Fountain Avenue, in Lyman Place, just after 9 a.m. when it was hit, reports the Los Angeles police.

The safety video shows the woman walking down the street at a marked crosswalk, pulling a bag of wheels, when the minivan hits her and continues without slowing down.

The video shows several passers-by who rush to see the woman while lying on the floor.

The ambulance took her quickly to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said, but survived. I was aware and speaking on Wednesday. The exact nature of his injuries was not confirmed.

The vehicle was described as a red or burgundy Chevrolet Uplander from 2005 to 2010. It is not clear if the driver was male or female.

Police offer a $ 25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call detectives at 213-833-3713.