Minivan driver slows down after falling for a woman in East Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

The 50-year-old victim was crossing Fountain Avenue, in Lyman Place, just after 9 a.m. when it was hit, reports the Los Angeles police.
The safety video shows the woman walking down the street at a marked crosswalk, pulling a bag of wheels, when the minivan hits her and continues without slowing down.
The video shows several passers-by who rush to see the woman while lying on the floor.
The ambulance took her quickly to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said, but survived. I was aware and speaking on Wednesday. The exact nature of his injuries was not confirmed.
The vehicle was described as a red or burgundy Chevrolet Uplander from 2005 to 2010. It is not clear if the driver was male or female.
Police offer a $ 25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call detectives at 213-833-3713.
