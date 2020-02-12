Millwall vs Fulham – Live match updates

Full time
After extra time
This is a live match.
Extra time
Halftime
Millwall
vs Fulham.
Sky Bet Championship
Millwall
one
<ul class = "sdc-site-match-header__team-synopsis,quot; data-update = "synopsis-home,quot; data-criminal = "pen,quot; data-owngoal = "og,quot; data-owngoalverbose = "own goal,quot; data-redcard = "red card,quot; data-update-template-event = "
"data-update-template-own-goal ="own goal"data-update-template-sent-off ="Red card">
Fulham
one
<ul class = "sdc-site-match-header__team-synopsis,quot; data-update = "synopsis-away,quot; data-criminal = "pen,quot; data-owngoal = "og,quot; data-owngoalverbose = "own goal,quot; data-redcard = "red card,quot; data-update-template-event = "
"data-update-template-own-goal ="own goal"data-update-template-sent-off ="Red card">