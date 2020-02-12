Millwall 1 – 1 Fulham

Fulham lost the opportunity to take Leeds to the automatic promotion places of the Championship, as a controversial Millwall tie forced them to settle for a 1-1 draw at The Den on Wednesday night.

The top scorer of the division, Aleksandar Mitrovic, put Scott Parker's team ahead with his 21st goal of the season (3), but five minutes later, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's attack was allowed to stand despite that the Icelandic striker had deviated.

Jed Wallace missed the opportunity to overtake the Lions with a failed penalty midway through the first half (22), but although the Cottagers dominated possession after the break, they couldn't find a winner.

The result leaves Fulham with Leeds, second classified, with 56 points, while Preston's victory over Stoke at bet365 Stadium means that the gap between Millwall and the play-off positions extends to seven points.

How Fulham was controversial in The Den

With both parties fully invested in the championship promotion race, there was a lot at stake in southeast London. Therefore, there was no doubt that the initial goal could prove crucial and arrived in 180 seconds, before any of the parties managed to establish themselves in the game.

Image:

Tom Bradshaw of Millwall is challenged by Denis Odoi of Fulham



Harry Arter, who started for the first time since October 19, exchanged passes with Joe Bryan on the right edge of the penalty area, before the latter curled a lovely ball toward the penalty spot where Mitrovic hoped to slip past Bartosz Bialkowski

The Lions have proven to be a different animal in front of their own fans and it was not long before they recovered level when Bodvarsson hooked the ball home on the far post after a stroke by Tom Bradshaw.

But there were furious calls from Fulham players who were convinced that the striker had been lost offside in the accumulation. Subsequent repetitions showed that they were right to feel aggrieved, but after consulting with their line judge, referee Andrew Madley awarded the goal.

Team news Gary Rowett made three changes to the team that lost 2-0 to West Brom on Sunday, when Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson replaced Shaun Williams, Aiden O & # 39; Brien and Matt Smith. Meanwhile, Scott Parker made two changes for Fulham; Harry Arter and Aboubakar Kamara started instead of Kevin McDonald and Ivanb Cavaleiro.

The intensity of the hosts did not diminish there and after Mahlon Romeo was overturned by Bryan inside the area, Wallace had the opportunity to put Gary Rowett's side for the first time in the game. He opted for power over the placement, but threw the ball through the top of the crossbar.

Clearly willing to correct the disappointment of the first 45 minutes, Parker sent his players to cause trouble in Millwall. But although it seemed that a winner of the visitors was a mere formality, it was not until the second minute of the detention time that they threatened to mark him.

The substitute Neeskens Kebano connected with a whipped corner from the left to the near post, but the Congo DR international could only see a header on the crossbar, where it was quickly cut.

Party Man – Michael Hector

After spending last season loaned to Sheffield on Wednesday by Chelsea, Hector, 27, had not played a league game since May 5. It is quite difficult to believe given how good it has been since moving to Craven Cottage for £ 8 million. last month.

The trip to The Den saw him make his sixth appearance in the league for the club, with Bodvarsson's early equalizer only the third goal they conceded during that period. Its presence in the rear has brought a much needed boost at a crucial point of the season.

What the managers said …

Millwall & # 39; s Gary Rowett: "I thought it was much better. I thought it was two teams that really gave the game a chance and it seemed like a very good game to watch from the barrier."

"I have to say that I wanted a reaction from the players; somehow, if we played like that in the first half, if we had lost the game, I would be satisfied with that performance because it shows what we can do, particularly in that 5-3- two ".

Fulham & # 39; s Scott Parker: "For me they are clearly two players out of the game and everything you work in your box in terms of cleaning the box from the set plays against a team like Millwall is exactly what we did. You would like to think that the officers would understand." . I feel it has dented us a bit.

"I keep saying that the only thing we can control is ourselves and we arrived tonight wanting to get three points. We haven't done it. Now we are six undefeated and if you can't win these games, you certainly won't lose them. Let's dust off and get ready to Saturday ".

Whats Next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday, January 15 at 3pm. Millwall travels to Deepdale to face Preston, while Fulham receives Barnsley at Craven Cottage.