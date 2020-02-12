Military march directly to 2000 Guineas at headquarters | Racing news





Oisin Murphy rides the Military March (white cap) to win the Dubai Autumn Stakes of Al Suhail

Saeed bin Suroor plans to take the Military March directly to the 2000 Guineas without a trial.

%MINIFYHTML15cf00a3f0a6d2c1d4c34419ec1f802011% %MINIFYHTML15cf00a3f0a6d2c1d4c34419ec1f802012%

The undefeated pony got the Autumn Stakes on his last outing last year and spent the winter at Newmarket.

While he will start his season in the first Classic, it is the Investec Derby in June that Bin Suroor considers a more appropriate test.

"He stayed at Newmarket; we had others for the United Arab Emirates and Derby," said Bin Suroor.

"We have a plan for him. He will start in the Guineas and go directly there.

"A quarter mile will be fine for him, and we see him as a Derby horse: he will have no trouble getting the trip."

The military march is going well as the preparations begin to accelerate the next campaign.

Bin Suroor added: "He won at Newmarket more than a mile last season. I have returned from Dubai to see him several times, and he is doing well.

"We are beginning to ask for more from him now.

"We won't bother with a test, it will be straight to the Guineas. We could run it in the Dante, or we could go straight to the Derby after that, it depends on how it runs."

"I've always liked it, even like a year, I just liked the way it looked. I trained his mother (Punctilious), so I know the family."