Miley Cyrus heats fashion week with her bold red leather look

A word: fire!
Miley Cyrus It is making the streets of New York City its own personal catwalk. On Wednesday afternoon, the "Slide Away,quot; singer was dressed to kill after being photographed leaving her hotel in the Big Apple.
And despite the cold weather, the 27-year-old pop star made the temperatures rise with her hot red hot and hot outfit. For the day trip, Miley put on red leather pants with Dior laces that tied him to the waist.
According to fashion, the pants to make statements were originally shown during John GallianoFall 2003 Collection. Almost two decades later, they continue to spin their heads and drop their jaws.
Defying the cold, Miley got rid of the jacket and put on a white ribbed shirt, which complemented her daring pants. Besides, his accessories were as bold as his bold set.
Matching his eye-catching pants, he wore bright red leather ankle boots, a crimson Chanel shoulder bag and black and gold sunglasses.
"You've been red," joked the pop star on Instagram, along with a photo of her elegant but avant-garde outfit.
However, Miley's big fashion moment was far from over.
Later in the day, he arrived in Manhattan to participate in the Marc Jacobs show, which closed New York Fashion Week.
The singer modeled the designer's Fall 2020 collection, according to Daily women's clothing, who attended the long-awaited event.
On the catwalk, Miley put on a simple but striking black bodice with matching pants. In his hands, he held an exciting piece: a zebra print coat.
But before the superstar shares all the details of her runway experience, check out her evolution of the red carpet in our gallery below! In addition, you will see its fiery ensemble in all its splendor.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121154402-634.Miley-Cyrus-Fashion.jl.112117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865435″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images for HRTS
2006: The interpolation of fashion
At the origin of Miley Cyrus' career, she lived a double life: Miley off the stage, Hannah Montana on stage. The concert clothes of the teen pop sensation, in the typical Disney children's fashion of the early 2000s, consisted of bright robes with cropped jackets.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121154133-634.Miley-Cyrus-Concert-Outfit-1.jl.112117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865423″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
2006: silver sensation
We all wore tunics with shorts on the day and we probably want to forget it, but somehow Miley like Hannah Montana reminds us why we did it. Especially because the appearance allows us to show off some striking boots, such as Hannah's sequins.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121154737-634.Miley-Cyrus-Concert-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865436″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImag
2007: pink on pink
If you're a bubblegum pop singer, why don't you dress like this, wearing everything pink? Hannah Montana showed us how it was done with a sequin robe, pink leggings and go-go boots inspired by the 60s.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121154812-634.Miley-Cyrus-Concert-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865441″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
2007: meet Miley Cyrus
Miley made her debut as herself on her Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2008. It was there that the public learned that while Hannah was a glamorous and glamorous pop star, Miley was the elegant and brave girl next door with socks from tennis and plaid skirts with pop-rock hits that are worth playing.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121155222-634.Miley-Cyrus-Stage-12.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865446″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Philip Ramey / Corbis through Getty Images
2008: bold in gold
Cyrus took the BBC Switch Life Stage with an outfit that was pure gold. Like his alter ego, the red-haired star wore white jeans with a belt, but he finished them off with sneakers, a golden trench and a matching felt hat.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121155301-634.634.Miley-Cyrus-Stage-13.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865447″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
2008: 16 and with style
The Disney diva topped her 16th birthday at a concert / party at Disneyland Park. He did it with an elegant step, wearing a white vest with golden details and a cheerleader tutu skirt with a gold rhinestone belt.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121155813-634.Miley-Cyrus-Performing-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865450″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
SAMAD JEWEL / AFP / Getty Images
2009: dazzling red
In 2009, Miley had gone from being a television star to a global phenomenon, and she also dressed like that. An excellent example is this red satin dress that wore an elegant updo at the last "Fiesta in the United States,quot;: "Opening of the children: We are the future concert for the inauguration festivities of former President Obama.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121155747-634Miley-Cyrus-Performing-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865449″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
2009: gypsy dresses
During her Wonder World Tour in Staples, the star abandoned glamorous dresses by bohemian threads such as this deep-cut dress and deep V.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121160203-634.Miley-Cyrus-Costume-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865471″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
2010: liberating looks
The former Disney star made a "Liberty Walk,quot; through the live show of the MTV Europe Music Awards, wearing a silk leotard and combat boots with heels.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121160312-634.Miley-Cyrus-Costume-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865473″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
2011: Miley Matures
The vocalist wears a modest but flattering blue dress with a loose ponytail swept sideways in CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in The Shrine Auditorium.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121160649-634.Miley-Cyrus-Stage-Looks-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865474″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
2012: The legend in leather
"Every rose has thorns," and every nervous artist has its beaks. Miley, then dirty and brave, looked sharp with a large leather jacket cut to show her stomach on the stage of the Divas VH1. The look is combined with matching leather skinny pants and high heel ankle boots.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121160740-634.Miley-Cyrus-Stage-Looks-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865476″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for City of Hope
2012: white wonder
The platinum hair artist lowers a couple of notches on stage at a City Of Hope ceremony. Instead of sports leotards, she wears a short sleeveless top with a high neck and a long high waist skirt.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121161433-634.Miley-Cyrus-2013-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865492″ alt=”ESC: Style Transformations, Miley Cyrus, 2013″/>
Theo Wargo / WireImage
2013: Miley can't be tamed
At the MTV Video Music Awards, Miley entered as a wrecking ball. The world may have been surprised when Taylor Swift He killed old Taylor, but some may remember that Miley killing her alter-ego Hannah Montana was much more unpleasant. Some may have been surprised by Cyrus' dirty dance with Robin Thicke, but the wise men in the background could have been more focused on that leotard with teddy bear sequins.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121161234-634.634.Miley-Cyrus-2013-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865477″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Mike Coppola / DCNYRE2014 / Getty Images for DCP
2013: the golden age
The Bangerz star lit up New Year's Eve Rockin & # 39; Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2014 as a disco ball in a matching shiny gold separates. To top it off with a luxurious faux fur coat, Miley's could easily be your next New Year's Eve look.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121161814-634.Miley-Cyrus-2014-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865494″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
2014: funky threads
It is the party of Miley Cyrus; She can use whatever she wants. The star takes the stage of the "Bangerz,quot; tour with a Canarian yellow fur coat and light pink monokini combined with matching pink cowboy boots.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121162144-634.Miley-Cyrus-2015-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865499″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Winter / MTV1415 / Getty Images
2015: Rainbow rags
Two years after the duet with Robin Thicke, Miley's appearance continues to get more out of the box. On the stage of the MTV Music Awards, she wears a rainbow-shaped square with matching hair and bracelets.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121162215-634.Miley-Cyrus-2015-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865500″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Winter / MTV1415 / Getty Images
2015: kaleidoscope colors
Continuing the multicolored theme at the MTV Music Awards, Smiley Mley wears a psychedelic and sparse jumpsuit with an eye for a bib and sunglasses with the peace sign covering his real eyes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121162113-634.Miley-Cyrus-2015-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865498″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
2015: solar energy
Here comes the sun, not here comes Miley! The sensation of singing is presented on his "Death Petz,quot; tour like the sun in his "Cyrus skies."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121161737-634.Miley-Cyrus-2014-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865493″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
2016: Country Girl
Even with her extravagant outfit, the singer adheres to her brave roots by combining her island-shaped jersey with cowboy boots.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121162812-634.Miley-Cyrus-2017-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865507″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
John Lamparski / WireImage
2017: blue jeans
Miley put on her old jeans after an era of lively dress. And his shirt looks like a practical nod to his nickname Smiley-Miley.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171021 / rs_634x1024-171121163055-634.Miley-Cyrus-Country.jl.112117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 865509″ alt=”ESC: Miley Cyrus, Concert Looks”/>
John Shearer / BBMA2017 / Getty Images
2017: relaxed looks
With her new singer and songwriter character, the star exchanges unorthodox threads for bohemian blouses with bare shoulders and loose hats and completely American white shorts.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018417 / rs_634x1024-180517120427-634-Miley-Cyrus-2018-Costume.jl.051718.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 910667″ alt=”ESC: Best dressed, Miley Ray Cyrus”/>
Brad Barket / Getty Images
2018: silver cowgirl
The flashes from head to toe illuminate the scenic ensemble of singers.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019110 / rs_634x1024-190210161758-634-2019-grammy-awards-red-carpet-fashions-miley-cyrus.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "979993″ alt=”Miley Cyrus, Grammys 2019, Grammy Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock
2019: Refined Glamor
At the 2019 Grammys, Miley marks the beginning of a new era of her style evolution with a sophisticated Mugler blazer and scrambled beach waves.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201961 / rs_634x1024-190701050836-634-Miley-Cyrus-Glastonbury-LT-070119-GettyImages-1159250929.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1015439″ alt=” Miley Cyrus, Glastonbury Festival 2019″/>
Harry Durrant / Getty Images
2019: wild boy
Miley takes over the 2019 Glastonbury Festival with bold leather pants and many thick jewels.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020017 / rs_634x1024-200117125143-634-Miley-Cyrus-JR-11720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064042″ alt=”Miley Cyrus”/>
LALO / BACKGRID
2020: back to basics
You can take the girl out of rock & # 39; n roll, but you can't take out rock & # 39; n roll of the girl. With a new man and a new & # 39; do & # 39; inspired by the mullet, it shows that it has not lost its advantage.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020112 / rs_634x1024-200212153457-634.miley-cyrus.ct.021220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1073471″ alt=”Miley Cyrus”/>
Pierre Suu / GC Pictures
2020: red hot, hot, hot
A lady in red! The "Slide Away,quot; singer makes the streets of New York City her gateway with her fiery ensemble. He wears vintage leather pants with Dior laces, a white ribbed T-shirt and an elegant Chanel shoulder bag.
