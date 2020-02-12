Miley Cyrus heats fashion week with her bold red leather look

A word: fire!

Miley Cyrus It is making the streets of New York City its own personal catwalk. On Wednesday afternoon, the "Slide Away,quot; singer was dressed to kill after being photographed leaving her hotel in the Big Apple.

And despite the cold weather, the 27-year-old pop star made the temperatures rise with her hot red hot and hot outfit. For the day trip, Miley put on red leather pants with Dior laces that tied him to the waist.

According to fashion, the pants to make statements were originally shown during John GallianoFall 2003 Collection. Almost two decades later, they continue to spin their heads and drop their jaws.

Defying the cold, Miley got rid of the jacket and put on a white ribbed shirt, which complemented her daring pants. Besides, his accessories were as bold as his bold set.

Matching his eye-catching pants, he wore bright red leather ankle boots, a crimson Chanel shoulder bag and black and gold sunglasses.