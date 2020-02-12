Miley Cyrus arrives on the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in NYFW

Miley Cyrus He entered this track like a wrecking ball.
The pop star made a surprise appearance during Marc Jacobs& # 39; The New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, completing another unforgettable introduction to the most popular trends of the coming season.
Cyrus sizzled with a pair of low-waisted pants and bra, which he combined with leather gloves and a zebra print coat.
As a long-time muse of Jacobs and previous collaborator, it is not surprising that Miley has agreed to walk the catwalk. The 27-year-old appeared as the face of the brand for her spring / summer 2014 campaign, and last year the couple designed and sold a hoodie to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.
Just a few days ago, Miley attended the very Tom Ford show full of stars in Los Angeles. She appeared again in the Big Apple early today in a fiery leather suit.
See all the star sightings of the Marc Jacobs NYFW program below:
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Miley Cyrus
HOT! The pop star is totally natural as she walks her first runway of New York Fashion Week.
Gotham / GC Images
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
The newlyweds pose for the cameras before sitting in the front row at the Marc Jacobs show.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Yolanda Hadid
First True housewives Star is present to support his model daughters, Beautiful Y Gigi Hadid.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Naomi Campbell
Pure sophistication! The legendary model is a pillar throughout NYFW.
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Karlie kloss
the Catwalk Project Judge models an elegant set inspired by the bride.
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images
Bella Hadid
Shift Model! The queen of the catwalk arrives for another killer fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Andre Leon Talley
Gold is this ex fashion Publisher Color
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Aaron Philip
The model opts for a striking green dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Sofia Coppola
The acclaimed director enjoys a fashionable night.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.