Miley Cyrus arrives on the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in NYFW

Miley Cyrus He entered this track like a wrecking ball.

The pop star made a surprise appearance during Marc Jacobs& # 39; The New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, completing another unforgettable introduction to the most popular trends of the coming season.

Cyrus sizzled with a pair of low-waisted pants and bra, which he combined with leather gloves and a zebra print coat.

As a long-time muse of Jacobs and previous collaborator, it is not surprising that Miley has agreed to walk the catwalk. The 27-year-old appeared as the face of the brand for her spring / summer 2014 campaign, and last year the couple designed and sold a hoodie to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.

Just a few days ago, Miley attended the very Tom Ford show full of stars in Los Angeles. She appeared again in the Big Apple early today in a fiery leather suit.