Miley Cyrus arrives on the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in NYFW

Miley Cyrus arrives on the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in NYFW
Miley Cyrus He entered this track like a wrecking ball.

The pop star made a surprise appearance during Marc Jacobs& # 39; The New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, completing another unforgettable introduction to the most popular trends of the coming season.

Cyrus sizzled with a pair of low-waisted pants and bra, which he combined with leather gloves and a zebra print coat.

As a long-time muse of Jacobs and previous collaborator, it is not surprising that Miley has agreed to walk the catwalk. The 27-year-old appeared as the face of the brand for her spring / summer 2014 campaign, and last year the couple designed and sold a hoodie to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.

Just a few days ago, Miley attended the very Tom Ford show full of stars in Los Angeles. She appeared again in the Big Apple early today in a fiery leather suit.

See all the star sightings of the Marc Jacobs NYFW program below:

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus

HOT! The pop star is totally natural as she walks her first runway of New York Fashion Week.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, Fashion Week 2020, Marc Jacobs

Gotham / GC Images

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

The newlyweds pose for the cameras before sitting in the front row at the Marc Jacobs show.

Yolanda Hadid, Fashion Week 2020, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Yolanda Hadid

First True housewives Star is present to support his model daughters, Beautiful Y Gigi Hadid.

Naomi Campbell, Fashion Week 2020, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Naomi Campbell

Pure sophistication! The legendary model is a pillar throughout NYFW.

Best looks in Fashion Week, Fashion Week Widget, Marc Jacobs, Karlie Kloss

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Karlie kloss

the Catwalk Project Judge models an elegant set inspired by the bride.

Bella Hadid

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Bella Hadid

Shift Model! The queen of the catwalk arrives for another killer fashion show.

André Leon Talley, Fashion Week 2020, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Andre Leon Talley

Gold is this ex fashion Publisher Color

Aaron Philip, Fashion Week 2020, Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Aaron Philip

The model opts for a striking green dress.

Sofia Coppola, Fashion Week 2020, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Sofia Coppola

The acclaimed director enjoys a fashionable night.

