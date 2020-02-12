Microsoft names Braverman-Blumenstyk head of Israel's development center – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf9ff801d328fbad46ea57bd5d86b665411% %MINIFYHTMLf9ff801d328fbad46ea57bd5d86b665412%

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk as general manager of the Microsoft Israel Development Center.

She will continue to serve as director of technology for Microsoft Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Security.

Braverman-Blumenstyk is one of the highest ranking Israelis in cybersecurity and a woman leader in the field, the company said. She replaces Assaf Rappaport, who moved in January.

The Microsoft Israel Development Center is the company's first research and development center outside the United States. Established in 1991, approximately half of its employees are engaged in cybersecurity.

Braverman-Blumenstyk joined Microsoft in 2013, founding the cybersecurity center that employs hundreds of developers and cyber experts, some of whom joined the acquisition of new Israeli companies.

