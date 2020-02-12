Mick Halford is confident in Surrounding in Meydan | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML674fdebef61f2a0c00c7288c546ce6cc11% %MINIFYHTML674fdebef61f2a0c00c7288c546ce6cc12%





Mick halford

Mick Halford is confident that Surrounding has many possibilities for her, as she makes another commitment to the honors of Group Two at Balanchine in Meydan.

It was discovered that the mare was in season when she disappointed behind Magic Lily in Cape Verdi in January, but she ran much better when she was about a quarter of a poor draw at a mile handicap there two weeks ago.

Halford reports that the seven-year-old girl was much better for that career, and was glad to discover that she is better attracted to the number one spot on Thursday.

"He's in good shape, he would draw a line through his first race here," said Kildare County coach.

"She was in season, and her second career was very good, given her wide draw.

"She has taken colts again and has a good draw. In the standings, it is quite difficult."

"I'm looking forward to seeing a much better race from her, since her first day, anyway. She has been training very well."

Charlie Appleby was delighted that Magic Lily left behind his well-documented problems when he rose at the last minute to deny Nisreen for a short head at Cape Verdi more than a mile away.

"Magic Lily came forward for that race," he said.

"Obviously, one step forward on the trip will see a little more improvement there again. She has the penalty (3 pounds) this time, and we will consider it when we face (Nisreen), whom she has just faced. . "

Appleby warned not to discard his other runner, Divine Image, who has not run since disappointing on soft ground in Deauville in August.

"His home work has been good, and we are happy with his appearance," he said.

"He is fit and ready. All his beginnings, apart from his career in the soft terrain of Deauville, have been on the Meydan or synthetic lands in the United Kingdom."

"If she regains that form last year in Meydan, she will be a player."

Capezzano makes his first appearance in Group Three of Firebreak Stakes since he finished the last 12 behind Thunder Snow when he was a favorite for the Dubai World Cup.

He had defeated that horse nine and a half meters just three weeks earlier, but he had a total of four races in that winter campaign, which caused coach Salem bin Ghadayer to take him to train later this time.

"I delayed this horse and did not use it to train until the end of September," Bin Ghadayer said.

"He's a Bernardini, he's always interested, and I did a program for him that is only February and March to keep his great performances saved for the big nights."

"At the end of the day, he was invited to the Saudi Cup (Group 1, $ 20 million), and there are only two weeks left for that race. But he will need the race, and I think the two weeks are enough time to recover."

"I think it may be 100 percent for Saudi Arabia and then for the Dubai World Cup, but this race will not be easy."

"We will go and try to win this race, but we must be very careful with him and his mentality. We have tried to keep him happy and relaxed, which is not easy, but he has trained and galloped well, and is healthy and healthy. Sound.

"Last year, he ran a mile disadvantage and won just two weeks before winning the third round."

Bin Ghadayer also directs veteran Heavy Metal and Matterhorn, who is having his first start since leaving Mark Johnston's stable.

Last year's winner, Muntazah, trained by Doug Watson, is another of the 10 runners.