Michael Bennet ends the 2020 offer after a bad performance in New Hampshire

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet on Tuesday ended his long-range presidential candidacy, unable to leave a Democratic camp full of people dominated by other moderate candidates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Bennet, 55, was late to the race and bet heavily on trying to win New Hampshire. He only formally announced his candidacy at the end of April, after completing the treatment for prostate cancer. It was the seventh senator and the second moderate white of Colorado to join the field, which made it difficult to stand out.

Bennet ran on a centrist platform and emphasized the trend among some candidates for striking and liberal proposals. Instead of adopting "Medicare for all,quot; and the free university, Bennet ran into what he called his "Real Deal,quot; platform with more modest but still ambitious goals. These included annual payments of at least $ 3,000 to families with children under 18, which allowed people to buy an expanded form of Medicare and an affordable housing plan of $ 1 billion.

But while his articulated and passionate centrism won applause from experts and experienced Democratic professionals, Bennet struggled to register for the polls and remained at the last level of the field, even when he campaigned more in New Hampshire than other candidates, with 50 city halls in the Last ten weeks. After July, Bennet never again voted enough or raised enough money to re-qualify for the debate stage.

The main obstacle for Bennet was Biden, who, as a moderator with the support of the establishment, occupied the space that the Colorado senator's campaign had. Bennet's late entry also limped him. Due to his diagnosis of cancer, he had to delay his candidacy and barely qualified for the first presidential debate. Bennet quickly began to reject the rules of qualification of the increasingly strict debate of the National Democratic Committee, complaining that it was an unfair advantage for the basic products of cable television that had been campaigning months or even years before.

In the end, he bet on the path drawn by his political mentor, former Colorado Senator Gary Hart, who won a surprise victory in New Hampshire in the 1984 Democratic presidential primaries and almost won the nomination. Bennet promised to celebrate 50 city halls in New Hampshire during the last weeks of the campaign and spent almost every free moment there.