Met Council will add additional security to Metro Transit LRT trains amid recent violence – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Metropolitan Council says that light rail safety is its top priority. He hopes to expand his eyes and ears by using additional resources to handle criminal behavior on LRT trains.

The measure comes after recent violent and deadly incidents on both the light rail and urban buses.

"It gets a little strange late at night, there are a lot of homeless people and a lot of drunk people," Grant Nelson said.

Criminal behavior prevents some people from using the light rail lines of public transport.

"There have been tragic incidents on buses and trains, but there has been daily behavior and an atmosphere of danger according to many customers who have been writing to us," said Charlie Zelle.

The newly appointed president of the Metropolitan Council, Charlie Zelle, believes that the installation of cameras with real-time video will allow police to respond as events occur.

Undercover officers will also be added to trains and light rail platforms.

"I think the most important thing we need to address is the problem of homelessness before we try to add more officers to trains and watch trains because most people who travel on the train at night have nowhere go,quot;. Ismael Dore said.

The Homeless Action Team is also expanding and so is the use of vouchers so that homeless people who use the LRT as a refuge are a more permanent place to call home.

"We have to keep adding more answers, we know there isn't one, there must be a number of solutions," said Zelle.

Metro Transit is also looking for the legislature to help decriminalize rate evasion by reducing the penalty for a misdemeanor. They think that would free the officers to deal with the crime.