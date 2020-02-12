Melissa Gorga says she is freezing her eggs: she reveals plans to add a fourth baby to the family!

%MINIFYHTML4264260206ca42eaf312cdb0020329e311% %MINIFYHTML4264260206ca42eaf312cdb0020329e312%

Melissa Gorga was invited to The Wendy Williams Show today and during her appearance, she told the host all about her plans to have a fourth baby! Of course, what he is going to add to the family is not written in stone, but he did reveal that he is freezing his eggs, just in case!

The star of Real Housewives of New Jersey did not share his final decision regarding his baby's plans just so he wouldn't ruin his fans as he mocked that everything will be part of his RHONJ story!

%MINIFYHTML4264260206ca42eaf312cdb0020329e313% %MINIFYHTML4264260206ca42eaf312cdb0020329e314%

Melissa continued talking about the possible method she would use as well, sharing that & # 39; had already said that if I decided to do it, it would be through in vitro, because my tubes are tied, and I would probably use a substitute. & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML4264260206ca42eaf312cdb0020329e315% %MINIFYHTML4264260206ca42eaf312cdb0020329e316%

In addition, he told Wendy Williams that "I am in the process of freezing my eggs just in case!" I'm going to freeze my eggs … I have it set up so well now. "

The reality show celebrity admitted that because she works so hard, having another baby is a big decision and something she and her husband, Joe Gorga, have been discussing a lot.

The two have been husbands since 2004 and already share no less than three children, aged 9, 11 and 14.

This is not the first time Melissa makes fun of having babies in her brain.

In November, she told HollywoodLife that ‘we were discussing having another child and you will see us go through the motions with that. You'll see how that ends and what I decide to do because we go through the whole process in the program. "

Ad

It seems that the RHONJ audience will continue to see Melissa and Joe making decisions regarding their family and adding them to the show, so we look forward to that in the coming episodes!



Post views:

7 7