Mel Tucker agrees to become new head coach at Michigan State

Mel Tucker apparently had a change of heart. And that means CU Buffs fans will probably wake up on Wednesday morning to find their broken hearts.

Tucker, who was hired in December 2018 and has just completed a 5-7 debut season as a Buffs soccer coach, the best record for a freshman coach in CU in 20 seasons, according to reports, agreed to take the same position in Michigan State.

The movement and the moment, first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic around midnight, Denver time, provided another surprising twist on what has been a six-day roller coaster for Buffs faithful.

It was also a painful face of a tweeted Tucker, 48, issued early on Saturday afternoon in which he recognized the interest of the Spartans, while writing that "I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the construction of our program, its great athletes, coaches and followers."

CU athletic department officials could not confirm or deny the report when it was reached by The Post early Wednesday.

If true, Tucker would become the first full-time coach to lead CU American football for only one season since Bud Davis, who played the role interimly in 1962, resigned after a 2-8 campaign.

Michigan state athletic director Bill Beekman had landed through a private plane in the Colorado air and space port in Adams County early Friday before flying to northern California that afternoon.

While it was not immediately clear if he intended to visit Tucker, with Tucker's family and representatives, or with the new Broncos offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, a former Michigan State student, reportedly both coaches They were on the short list of the Spartans at the beginning of the week.

At the end of last Friday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Tucker and the Cincinnati University coach Luke Fickell were expected to meet for the Spartans job Mark Dantonio had vacated after 13 seasons.

When Fickell, a former assistant of the state of Ohio and the alleged best option, rejected an offer to return to the Big Ten, the plot became thicker.

And given the opportunity to discuss his statement of CU on the KOA radio on Tuesday morning, Tucker was more cryptic than direct.

"I think it's just a sign of (how) we should be doing something here in our program to get that kind of interest," Tucker told the radio station when asked about the Spartans' interest.

"But that really didn't change anything about how I felt about CU. And that's why I was able to post that statement (on Twitter)."

While financial terms were not available early Wednesday, Tucker would probably be online for a significant wage increase in East Lansing.

Tucker's $ 2.4 million salary in 2019, according to a USA Today database, ranked ninth in the Pac-12. His salary group for attendees – $ 3,155 million – was higher than just two other public Pac-12 programs: Arizona ($ 2.99 million) and Oregon State ($ 3.10 million).

Tucker's salary in 2019 was higher than just two of the 14 Big Ten coaches. And one of those two, former Rutgers coach Chris Ash ($ 2.3 million), was replaced by Greg Schiano, who received a $ 4 million contract. The CU salary group for assistant coaches, compared to the 13 Big Ten public schools, exceeded those available only for Minnesota ($ 3,055 million) and Penn State ($ 693,503).

According to Feldman's report, the Spartans expect Tucker's salary to be more than double, and he will have twice the salary as the assistant coaches in East Lansing he had in Boulder.

CU's Tucker purchase was $ 3 million as of January 1.

The change of attitude of the coach provides a return home to the conference he grew up with and then would play. A Cleveland native and a student at the University of Wisconsin, Michigan State, was where Tucker got his first job as a college coach, as a graduate assistant for the then Spartans coach Nick Saban in 1997.

He stayed close to Saban, who would hire him again in Alabama, in 2015. Tucker moved from Tuscaloosa to Georgia staff in 2016, which is where he was hired by sports director Rick George to replace Mike MacIntyre in December 2018. Tucker's first decade of training, six of those 10 years he spent as an assistant in the Big Ten. The former Badgers defender worked on Jim Tressel's staff in the state of Ohio from 2001 to 2004, a staff that also included Dantonio.

It was not immediately clear how many of Tucker Buffs' current assistants would join him in the Big Ten. CU defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh left CU for Tennessee earlier this week, receiving a reported salary increase of $ 175,000 to $ 450,000 in the process.