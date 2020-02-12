Mel Tucker, a solid contracting for the state of Michigan after the messy search for training of the Spartans

%MINIFYHTML58d3acaaed6921cbdd766f6ffd3164b711% %MINIFYHTML58d3acaaed6921cbdd766f6ffd3164b712%

The search for training from the State of Michigan to replace Mark Dantonio did not run well.

Multiple candidates rejected the Spartans. The shadow of a lawsuit involving former assistant coach Curtis Blackwell still hangs over the program. The best candidate, Luke Fickell of Cincinnati, stayed in a school of the Group of 5.

And yet, like Tennessee in 2018, the state of Michigan still found a suitable hiring: Mel Tucker is expected to take the job on Wednesday.

AP sources confirm that Colorado coach Mel Tucker agreed to lead the Michigan state soccer program. The MSU board is scheduled to meet this afternoon to approve the hiring, a source said. – Larry Lage (@LarryLage) February 12, 2020

This is the nature of coaching searches in 2020. They can get ugly for both parties. Michigan State Trustee Brian Mosallam called Fickell "waffle flakes,quot; after rejecting Spartans. Tucker on February 5 tweeted that he was stay with Colorado, then left a week later. This is the same coach who once said: "There is no transfer portal in the real world."

All of that will be launched around the news cycle in the next 48 hours, and none of that will matter.

Michigan State still got a solid candidate to navigate the program through what will be a difficult season or two. Tucker properly began his career as a coach with the Spartans as an assistant graduate in 1997-98 and worked with Dantonio as an assistant coach at Ohio State. He spent 2015 as a defensive coach in Alabama under Nick Saban, then followed Kirby Smart to Georgia, where he was the 2016-18 defensive coordinator.

Tucker can recruit. According to the composite classifications of 247Sports, the Colorado class 2020 ranked 35th in the FBS, an improvement of nine points since 2019, and eight points higher than the 2020 class of Spartans. Michigan State has not faltered in one of the 25 best classes since 2016, when it was ranked number 17. That was Dantonio's highest recruitment route.

The state of Michigan needs recruitment classes that are in the top 10, which are in Michigan and Penn State, to return to the mix in the Big Ten East. That will be Tucker's challenge. The Spartans have to catch up with the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions before entertaining themselves with the idea of ​​competing again with the state of Ohio.

Can be done? Look at Tennessee: Jeremy Pruitt needed two seasons, and there were low points, but he reached recruiting class No. 10 in 2020. Phillip Fulmer proclaims that "The Vols are back!"

Tucker faces another challenge to meet the standard in the field set by Dantonio, which included a part of the Big Ten title and two absolute championships and winning records against Michigan (8-5) and Penn State (6-4). Dantonio did that with a chip of the entire program that worked until the last seasons.

The state of Michigan had stability with Dantonio. That is not going to be easy to recreate for Tucker. The case involving Blackwell must follow its course first. Fickell reportedly rejected the job due to concerns about "campus culture." Tucker's reputation will also be questioned after his departure. Colorado fans probably feel that he is the "waffle flake."

But the truth is that Michigan State paid for its search errors. Athletic Bruce Feldman reported the details of a substantial increase that would double Tucker's salary. In the end, that's where these training searches end. Money talks.

The rest, you know what it is called, and there was a lot in this case to examine, walk.