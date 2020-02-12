Megan Thee Stallion addresses her "terrible and horrible,quot; photo from behind in 2015

Megan Thee Stallion just saw that her 2015 photo reappeared online for all to see. She filmed herself talking about this "terrible and horrible,quot; picture: this is what she called it.

The Shade Room posted about this and explained to the readers what their police photo is about.

Megan connected online to explain the situation between her and a former boyfriend she had when she was 19 years old.

TSR writes that Megan ‘was in #SXSW, and discovered that same day that her man cheated on her And she fathered a son with a woman with whom she claimed to have slept only once. Apparently, when Megan found out, they started arguing and the dispute turned violent. "

He also said the discussion took place on the street, and people called the police.

"Unfortunately for her, when she started beating him, the police stopped her in her tracks and had more than enough evidence to lock her up!" TSR wrote.

People really support Meg in the comments.

Someone said: "Troll anything you like as he did even though he owes no explanation to anyone!", And another follower published this: "Man, can you tell a story! !!! 😳😳😳 I see why she is such a good rapper! Lol. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Once you become a celebrity, they find EVERYTHING. That's why I want a job behind the scenes. "

Another commenter published: "Our men don't protect us as we make them smh," and one fan said: "The fact that his old police photo has come to light is crazy. People always want to kill someone's character when he has success ".

Another person wrote: "I feel I was sitting there with her while saying this,quot; I am engaged. "

You are probably aware of the fact that Meg was recently in the spotlight when it caused rumors of romance with G-Eazy.



