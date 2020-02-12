Massive fire explodes on the property of Lake Minnetonka – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdb96a4bcbf93900b27fcb2cec8ec39fc11% %MINIFYHTMLdb96a4bcbf93900b27fcb2cec8ec39fc12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Up News Info is heading to the scene of a large fire on the shores of Lake Minnetonka on Wednesday night.
Viewers have sent us photos of the fire in Woodland, located north of Deephaven and west of Minnetonka in Wayzata Bay.
Whoa I saw it on the radar and read that it was a big fire on Lake Minnetonka that produced a column of smoke detected on the radar. pic.twitter.com/fDpkjd6s9B
– Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) February 13, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
