Married in Brandon of First Sight, explains the honeymoon merger

It's time to have a man-to-man conversation.

While the cast of Married at first sight You may have returned home after your honeymoon vacation, many spectators are still buzzing about a dramatic moment surrounding one of the couples.

Oh yes, we are talking about Brandon Reid Y Taylor DunklinIt is a rocky journey.

Viewers watched Brandon lose his temper to producers and cameramen while staying at The Westin Panama. But in an exclusive look at tonight's new episode, the newlywed tries to explain his behavior to the pastor Calvin Roberson.

"This is a new level of vulnerability for me," Brandon shared. "I am a very reserved, private person and only the cameras, all that in my face … I reached a breaking point and was tired and all I wanted was some time for myself and I had a breakdown because I felt I was being played ".