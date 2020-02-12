Married in Brandon of First Sight, explains the honeymoon merger

It's time to have a man-to-man conversation.
While the cast of Married at first sight You may have returned home after your honeymoon vacation, many spectators are still buzzing about a dramatic moment surrounding one of the couples.
Oh yes, we are talking about Brandon Reid Y Taylor DunklinIt is a rocky journey.
Viewers watched Brandon lose his temper to producers and cameramen while staying at The Westin Panama. But in an exclusive look at tonight's new episode, the newlywed tries to explain his behavior to the pastor Calvin Roberson.
"This is a new level of vulnerability for me," Brandon shared. "I am a very reserved, private person and only the cameras, all that in my face … I reached a breaking point and was tired and all I wanted was some time for myself and I had a breakdown because I felt I was being played ".
When Pastor Calvin asked for more clarification, Brandon explained that everyone involved was part of that.
"Taylor mentioned how they portray me on TV. She said," I don't want to marry someone who is a jerk. "It bothered me a little," he confessed. "When things get tough, are you going to end completely? At that moment, I lost it completely and I thought this woman was not in my corner."
Brandon added: "I feel that if you're not the Brandon team and you're not here for me, you have to leave."
While you have to watch the clip above to see if Pastor Calvin is buying his argument, it is clear that Brandon and Taylor are having some difficulties. In fact, E! The news confirmed last month that the couple's marriage was in serious danger.
Too much for the honeymoon phase.
