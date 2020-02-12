Marlo Hampton says she is praying for Kenya Moore because it is a "sad case"

%MINIFYHTML786ce2cefdf4d1d74f122d738c129f3e11% %MINIFYHTML786ce2cefdf4d1d74f122d738c129f3e12%

This comes after she hit Kenya, accusing her of being jealous of Tanya, in a cryptic tweet just after the Sunday February 9 episode of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; transmitted.

Kenya Moore made headlines after becoming an enemy of "The true housewives of Atlanta" friend Tanya Sam in the last episode of the Bravo show. She angered Tanya by taking the cookie lady, with whom Tanya's fiance Paul Judge cheated on her, to a brunch with the girls. Following the uproar, Marlo Hampton He intervened in the matter, as he had some words of choice for Kenya.

Marlo, who is also a friend of season 12 of the show, recently joined Instagram Live during which she said that Kenya acted in that way due to her crumbling marriage with Marc Daly. He also thought that Kenya was a "sad case" for which he was praying.

Marlo went on to point out that the former Miss United States was like a different person when she was near Marc, and explained: "How about when she and Marc had that scene and he was just talking about her?" She continued: "You love this man and this family and the children and the chicken that the children give you so much, just say you have a girl and the girl is living with you and she sees and hears how this man treats you, what does he say that about you? "

"Children are not stupid. They know when they are happy, truly happy and when they are not," he said. "Kenya is broken."

His followers agreed with the sentiment when one wrote: "Kenya cannot have an intellectual conversation if it kills her." Someone else replied: "I agree, Kenya always goes too far. I felt bad for Tanya because she is very kind to everyone." Tanya also responded to the tweet, saying: "Point your finger, cure all the words."

His followers agreed with the sentiment when one wrote: "Kenya cannot have an intellectual conversation if it kills her." Someone else replied: "I agree, Kenya always goes too far. I felt bad for Tanya because she is very kind to everyone." Tanya also responded to the tweet, saying: "Point your finger, cure all the words."