Marlo Hampton calls Kenya Moore a sad case: "Kenya is broken,quot;

Kenya Moore became the enemy of Tanya Sam in the last episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta by calling the woman from the cookies to a brunch that the girls were having. Marlo Hampton believes that Kenya acts in this way because of what is happening in her personal life, especially her crumbling marriage to Marc Daly.

Marlo entered live on Instagram to talk about the latest installment of the program. She thinks Moore is a "sad case,quot; for which she prays.

Hampton went on to say that Moore did many things with his career but was unsuccessful, so it kills him to have to work with her.

RHOA's friend also had a lot to say about Kenya's relationship with Marc Daly.

Fans and co-stars have noticed that Moore becomes a different person when he is near the restaurateur. Daly has done several things to make it appear that he is not happy with his wife.

Marlo told viewers on her live broadcast: ‘How about when she and Marc had that scene and he was just talking about her? You want both this man and this family and the children and the chicken that the children have, just say you have a girl and that the girl is living with you and she sees and hears how this man is treating you, what does that say? about you? Children are not dumb. They know when they are happy, truly happy and when you are not. "

She continued declaring: "Kenya is broken."

This occurs after the Queen of Twirl said she doesn't believe Marlo becomes a full-time housewife.

‘Listen, she has a horrible criminal past … so that's not Bravo's mark. And if she has been in the program for all these years, doing the same, why would you want to make her a housewife? "

What do you think of this fight?



Post views:

0 0