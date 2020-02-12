Man suspected of robbing bank locked in the Gardena building – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) – Police were trying to detain a bank robbery suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of S. Figueroa at 10:30 a.m. for a bank robbery at Broadway Bank.

When the officers arrived, the suspect had escaped on a black dirt bike allegedly stolen with an unknown amount of money.

He was described as an adult man with what appeared to be a false beard. He allegedly made violent verbal threats, but did not have a weapon.

Police used a money tracking device to track it to a building near the intersection of Raymond and Magnolia in Gardena.