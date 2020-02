HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – A shooting in Highland Park left a man dead and four suspects pending Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. on Ash Street and Avenue 56, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four suspects, two men and two women, were seen traveling north on Ash Street.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.