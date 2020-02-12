Malta: traffic police arrested for reporting whistleblowers | News

Nearly three-quarters of the Maltese traffic police force, including its boss, have been arrested for suspected overtime fraud, following an anonymous complaint by a complainant.

Authorities said 37 of the country's 50 traffic policemen had been arrested on suspicion that they had filed for hundreds of hours of non-existent overtime for at least a period of three years.

The small Mediterranean island has been struggling with an image problem in recent years, after allegations of widespread corruption, cronyism and financial irregularities between the political and business elite.

The chief of the traffic police force, Walter Spiteri, is suspicious of himself claiming motorcycle-related permits, even though he used a car driven by a driver.

"The superintendent in charge of the traffic section yesterday presented his resignation and has been accepted," police said in a statement Wednesday. Spiteri was not immediately available for comment.

Some traffic police officers also face charges of fuel misappropriation and used it for their own private vehicles.

Motorists said there were notably fewer police officers directing traffic on Wednesday, even though the former traffic police were asked to return to their old duties, according to police sources.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said it was good for the police to investigate his own people.

"This confirms that we have an operational police force. If these investigations lead to people being taken to court or disciplinary action taken, that is what will happen," he told reporters.

The opposition Nationalist Party said the police had been undermined by the same "culture of corruption and impunity,quot; evident in many areas of life.

Abela assumed the post of prime minister last month after his predecessor resigned for his handling of investigations into the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The traffic police investigation was opened after a letter denouncing irregularities addressed to the island's police commissioner, detailing how the agents were fulfilling the tasks they never performed.

According to analysts, corruption in the smallest member state of the European Union has reached all levels of society. The murder of Caruana Galizia, known for his investigation reports and his complaint of corruption, revealed a network of power and intrigue after Jorgen Fenech, one of Malta's richest men, was arrested in connection with the murder. He then appointed Keith Schembri, chief of staff of the prime minister, as implicated, before the prime minister was forced to retire.

French justice officials announced Wednesday that they would open an investigation into the murder of 2017. Fenech owns hotels and a horse racing stable in France that could have been used to make payments to Schembri and former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, allegations that Caruana Galizia was investigating when she was killed by a car bomb.