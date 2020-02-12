Macaulay Culkin says he is clean of all drugs and that everything is due to his serious relationship with Brenda Song!

Macaulay Culkin is not trying to pretend he didn't experiment with all kinds of drugs in his past! However, he insists that this is no longer the case and that he has been careful to remain clean and not "stupid."

During an interview for Esquire, the actor made it very clear that while he has "fun,quot; with the substances, these days he is not only not using any, but he is also determined to keep it in that state.

‘I played with some fire. At the same time, I have never been in rehab or anything. I have never had to clean that way. There were times when I had to really catch myself, once or twice. You're having a great time, Mack. I mean, I have friends who ask me: "How do I clean myself?" And I say, I'm the last person you should ask, because I'm going to give you the worst advice, which is: just stop. Just for! & # 39;

Obviously, he knows that this is not how it works for most people, that's why it's bad advice.

However, Culkin mentioned that he was never so far away as to need outside help in the first place.

He was happy to say that he never uses drugs again, but that does not mean that he regrets anything in his past either, since it seems that he would not be the person he is today without them.

'I love them. They are like old friends. But sometimes you outperform your friends, "he said.

The actor stressed that, although he no longer uses drugs, he drinks and smokes a lot.

As to why he decided to live a drug-free life, Culkin mentioned that his girlfriend and fellow actress Brenda Song is one of the main reasons.

The two have a fairly serious relationship and not only live together, but are also trying to have a baby.

‘We are solving everything, making time work. Nothing excites you more than when your wife enters the room and says, "Honey, I'm ovulating," he joked.



