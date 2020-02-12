Macaulay Culkin: "Michael Jackson never did anything to me!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Home alone actor Macaulay Culkin is duplicating his claims that Micheal Jackson did not bother him during a recent session with Esquire.

"Look. I'm going to start with the line, it's not a line, it's the truth: he never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, he would have no reason to hold anything. The guy has passed away, "he told the publication.

