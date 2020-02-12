Macaulay Culkin: "Michael Jackson never did anything to me!"

Home alone actor Macaulay Culkin is duplicating his claims that Micheal Jackson did not bother him during a recent session with Esquire.

"Look. I'm going to start with the line, it's not a line, it's the truth: he never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, he would have no reason to hold anything. The guy has passed away, "he told the publication.

Culkin, 39, said they began to hang out after it became a household name because they both had parents who were giving them fame.

"In any case, I'm not going to say that it would be elegant or something, but right now it's a good time to talk. And if I had something to talk about, I would do it totally. But no, I never saw anything; I never did anything ".