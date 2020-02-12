Luton 1-0 Sheff Wed

%MINIFYHTML966203fab3151d0d05340ee10829ed4811% %MINIFYHTML966203fab3151d0d05340ee10829ed4812%

James Collins hit when Luton came out of the Championship final with an invaluable 1-0 victory over Sheffield on Wednesday.

The top scorer for the Hatters scored in the 23rd minute to stand by him in seven safety points and condemn the Owls to his sixth loss in nine league games.

Collins had missed a glorious opportunity within the first 30 seconds when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was pushed back into the area from the Izzy Brown pass, with referee Gavin Ward giving a penalty.

Collins stepped forward from 12 yards, just to shoot his kick at the crossbar and more.

Image:

James Collins scored the winner for Luton



Village midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe approached in the 12th minute, met James Bree's center in the half volley and shot directly at goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Brown then missed a babysitter when he found Collins's chest sacking just six yards away, with his side foot against the outside of the pole.

Luton finally had the advantage, however, when visiting defender Dominic Iorfa was caught in possession, Harry Cornick surrounded Dawson and faced Collins to slide home his tenth goal of the season.

He could have done it 2-0 seconds later, deflecting Mpanzu's shot on the bar when he was out of balance from close range.

The only notable effort of the Owls saw Fernando Forestieri snuggle down the target's narrow width before Town threatened a second, Dawson and Collins nodded at Bree's head in the low-wire corner of Glen Rea.

After the break, Luton's goalkeeper, Simon Sluga, made an intelligent stop of Kadeem Harris's 22-yard unit, before the substitute crossed by an unmarked Julian Borner to propel his head wide from just eight yards, while that Matty Pearson made an excellent block of Instant Lees Tom.

Bree's free kick did not catch Dawson at his nearby post, as he crawled to pick up, before Iorfa tried to atone for his previous mistake, heading wide when he was left unmarked in the area.

Dan Potts thought he had achieved 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining, only to see his great effort from a corner discarded by an apparent infraction to the keeper of Owls Dawson.

They were almost made to pay at the time of detention, since the substitute Atdhe Nuhiu was found within the area, but the forward could only cut the target under Pearson's pressure.

What the managers said …

Luton Graeme jones: "What I liked was that we got the same level of performance on Saturday, just tonight, we were rewarded. The level of performance has been there for the last five games. I have a group of players that I am proud of, I love their honesty.

"People have tried to divide us many, many times and the group is united and is such a powerful tool. I have not really felt it in a locker room since I played and I thought that it had left the game." it's one thing, the performances are another, and our performances from Birmingham at home, where we learned our lessons, have been totally acceptable. "

Sheffield Wednesday & # 39; s Garry monk: "We need to get out of this race we are in. We haven't managed to do it, but we can't keep talking and saying it, we train hard, we try to configure them and then we hope everything goes well, we have to deliver it on a game day.

"I have to fight with myself and I am trying to help the players to defend themselves from that since we cannot continue doing this in the series of games that we have had. Small errors and errors of schoolboys that cost us goals and then give a mountain even bigger to climb and return. "