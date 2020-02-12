Luke Perry's exclusion from the In Memoriam Oscar tribute is attributed to "limited time available"

WENN / Judy Eddy

The Academy has been criticized after the segment reminding those that the entertainment industry lost over the past year could not include the late actor & # 39; Beverly Hills, 90210 & # 39; among many others.

Oscar chiefs blamed the "limited time available" for Luke PerryThe absence of the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

After the awards on Sunday night (February 9), many fans were upset by the loss of the deceased actor in the tribute space, which reminds those that the entertainment world has lost over the past year.

And in response to the violent reaction, which was also caused by Cameron Boyce Y Sid Haig Being out of the segment, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which directs the annual awards ceremony, issued a statement.

"The Academy receives hundreds of applications to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscar In Memoriam segment," he said. "An executive committee representing each branch considers the list and makes selections for television broadcasting based on limited available time. All presentations are included on Oscar.com."

Perry's absence in the In Memoriam slot was even more surprising considering that his last film role before his tragic death in March (19) was in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which was nominated for numerous awards in the Oscar 2020.

Tori Spelling, who starred alongside Perry in "Beverly Hills, 90210", was among those who tweeted his surprise at the snub, writing: "Now two of the most creative and talented men I've ever met, loved and lost have never been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam. First, my dad Aaron Spelling who passed away in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed away in 2019 ".

Tori's husband Dean McDermott He also expressed his anger on social networks, tweeting: "Also disappeared from in Memoriam is Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J Pollard, Jan-Michael Vincent and Cameron Boyce. Not to mention the 2007 rebuff of the great Aaron Spelling. I have an explanation for us @ theacademyawards.oscars @ theoscars2020 ".