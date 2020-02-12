Dallas Mavericks All-Star escort Luka Doncic said Tuesday he will return from an ankle injury to play Wednesday's home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic has missed seven games since he injured his right ankle during a practice on January 30. Dallas is 3-4 during the stretch.

"I'm ready," Doncic told reporters. "I'm excited to play basketball again."

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Doncic will appear as likely or questionable. Carlisle said Doncic is convinced he wants to play on Wednesday and on his All-Star obligations: the Friday Rising Stars game and Sunday's All-Star Game.















Luka Doncic delivered a personal record of 17 assists to go with 25 points and 15 rebounds while leading Dallas to a 127-123 victory over Sacramento



The 20-year-old shipowner, who turns 21 on February 28, averages 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists and has recorded 12 double three-pointers.

The Mavericks also officially announced the signature of forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, to whom Charlotte Hornets recently bought her contract.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, Charlotte's No. 2 overall team in 2012, has career averages of 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 433 games.

Guard Ryan Broekhoff was released to open a place on the list. He averaged 4.2 points in 17 games (a start) this season.

