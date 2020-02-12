Los Angeles Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Heavyweight Conference clash | NBA News

The two best Western Conference teams collide when LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, devastated by injuries.

There was a lot of movement around the NBA on the exchange deadline, but Los Angeles Lakers (40-12) stood firm.

The leaders of the Western Conference did not make a deal, they preferred to go with the list they have. The Denver Nuggets (38-16), meanwhile, made a couple of deals and are still working with their new players in the rotation.

They can have more action when Denver receives Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday morning, live at the Sky Sports Arena, in a battle of two of the best teams in the West.

It is the third of four meetings between the teams, and each one takes a victory as a visitor in the first two games. Denver defeated the Lakers 128-104 on December 22 when LeBron James lost his first game of the season.

"It's hard when he's out, but we still have to find ways to win," said Anthony Davis after that game. "We lost our energy on the defensive. We have to keep defending ourselves, and once we regain that advantage, we will be fine."

Three weeks earlier, the Lakers obtained a victory statement on the Nuggets court, making a decision 105-96 on December 3.

















The Lakers enter this last relatively healthy showdown, while Denver is still fighting injuries. Mason Plumlee (right foot), Michael Porter Jr (right ankle) and Will Barton (inflammation of the right knee) have missed several games.

Plumlee will not return until after the All-Star break, and it is likely that the Nuggets will also hold Porter and Barton, although both are close to a comeback. This is the last Nuggets game before the NBA All-Star break, and the nine days off will allow Denver to work to improve their health.

The Nuggets still have a lot of firepower to face James, Davis and the rest of the Lakers list. Guard Jamal Murray suffered a pain in his left ankle, bumps and bruises, to help Denver recover from 23 points to beat San Antonio on Monday night.

Paul Millsap, who missed 15 games with a bruise on his left knee, caused the rally with 22 points, 16 after the break in the second game of his return.

















Denver has won four consecutive games and six of its last seven games, including sweeps in a couple of consecutive sets, despite dealing with a short bank.

"The last two games were really difficult, but the team was there," center Nikola Jokic said after Monday's victory. "We play for each other, we fight for each other, and that's how we get those victories."

The Nuggets will have to find a way to stop Davis, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds in the December 3 victory at Denver. Plumlee would have helped, but recovering Millsap, one of his best low-ranking defenders, could help contain the internal Lakers game.

For the Lakers, the challenge is to stay focused before the break. The stretch begins at the end of February, and has been a bit heavy during the last six weeks.

"This little stretch from the New Year's break to the All-Star Game is a kind of dog days of the NBA season, and you have to fight monotony on a daily basis," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before. that his team beat Phoenix on Monday night. Fourth victory in the last five games.

